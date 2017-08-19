SA in slow lane as shared wheels sweep world

In China, millennials are increasingly opting out of car ownership in favour of hourly rentals, while in London thousands of bicycles, which can now be located and unlocked with a smartphone app, were recently introduced into the city's established bike-sharing scene.

These developments are part of a global personal-mobility revolution, in which ownership of transport solutions is shared - a trend that is already established in the US and Europe and quickly gaining traction in some emerging markets.

Although South Africa is lagging behind the trend, with just one small car-sharing service, Locomute, operating in the country, car manufacturers and vehicle-finance providers are getting into gear for a future in which local consumers will demand mobility above car ownership.

"We see a market where more and more customers are not exactly sure about owning a car. They are starting to dabble with the principle of why they should own a car and not pay for the usage instead," said Marius Burger, CEO of Toyota Financial Services in South Africa.

Shifting focus

The company has launched Toyota Future Drive, which offers consumers a shorter contract period than the traditional hire- purchase model. Consumers make a fixed monthly payment with a guaranteed future value placed on the car, giving them options as to when the contract ends.

The creation of a platform where consumers have access to a compact Toyota Aygo during the week and a 4X4 for a weekend trip to the bush could be on the horizon, Burger said.

BMW's global strategy has also shifted focus, BMW Group South Africa spokesman Edward Makwana said.

The company has launched ReachNow in Seattle and Portland in the US and Drive Now in several European cities. Both are free-floating car-sharing services that provide for vehicles to be rented from the street and returned anywhere within a defined area in those cities.

"We are exploring a long-term view to see how we can implement the services in South Africa. Given the high crime challenges in our country, particularly car theft, we need to look at ways of mitigating these risks to ensure that the services are as seamless as in other countries," Makwana said.

Aspirational purchase

WesBank spokesman Rudolf Mahoney said while there was still demand for traditional car finance, more of this now finances used cars.