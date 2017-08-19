Mining's big soliloquy: to merge or not

It's been 12 years since the audacious bid by Harmony Gold to buy its larger rival Gold Fields collapsed. It proved an acrimonious affair, one which would eventually be contested in court.

Now, with South Africa's gold mining industry seeming to be on its last legs, the craftsmen of that original deal may have been prescient in their rationale for the merger, which would have created the world's largest gold miner.

Bernard Swanepoel, who was at the helm of Harmony at the time of the bid and waged a bitter battle with contemporary Ian Cockerill, said "the premise that we [Harmony] would have done better with the mines is untested".

However, he added that Gold Fields'spinning off of its South African mines to Sibanye "at least spoke to the proposition we made that the mines be run differently".

Sibanye had done that, running them at lower cost, Swanepoel said.

From Harmony's first move on the much larger establishment-darling Gold Fields, to its decision to quit the deal, it took seven months. The battle - which was hostile in every respect - played itself out in the courts and in the financial press here and across the world's major capital markets with opposing sides defending their positions.

The proposed deal came just a few years after an even more audacious failed bid by Richard Laubscher-led Nedbank for Jacko Maree's Standard Bank.

Separately, the banks have since managed to chart a more successful path to growth. For the gold miners, however, the road has led to a far dicier place.

Since talks ended in May 2005, Harmony's shares have fallen by more than 44%, while its ambitious target's stock price has largely remained flat, down a marginal 0.1%. The dollar price of gold has more than trebled. Overall, the JSE gold mining index is down 4.8%.

Swanepoel resigned as Harmony's chief executive 10 years ago, ending a 12-year term. Cockerill, who wasn't available for comment, left in 2008, six years after he took over the owner of South African gold mining's mechanised jewel, South Deep.