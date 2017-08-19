Forget taxis: flying to work is the next big thing

Drone technology is advancing so rapidly that airspace regulatory authorities are battling to catch up. The next big thing is "urban air mobility" - a development that combines driverless car, taxi app and drone technologies to deliver a pilotless, flying taxi you can hail by smartphone.

At the forefront of facing those challenges is Johannesburg's Jana Rosenmann, head of unmanned aerial systems at Airbus Defence and Space, a new division of Airbus launched in Dallas, Texas, last month. Its headquarters are set to be in Atlanta, Georgia, when it goes operational next year.

Speaking to Business Times at Airbus in Toulouse, France, Rosenmann said that although urban air mobility was a little further down the track it still faced the challenge "to convince people to get into an unmanned air vehicle and fly somewhere".

Despite this challenge, Airbus was working on a three-tiered, unmanned aerial vehicle remote-sensing project that would integrate conventional commercial drones, high-altitude surveillance drones and satellites. These would produce data for storage in an Airbus cloud, aimed at clients such as insurance agencies specialising in crop-damage assessments.

Rosenmann said that although the remote-sensing project presented a viable business model, it was a stepping stone towards air-taxi development in that it refined the necessary software.

While her division works out business solutions for air-taxi fleet management, among others, experimentation on the development of cargo drones and prototype air taxis is being driven by chief technology officer Paul Eremenko's team in Silicon Valley.

Eremenko explained how the air-taxi concept had taken off with the development of electric-fuel hybrid propulsion systems in 2010, rapidly evolving into the eight-rotor Vahana vertical takeoff-and-landing, or VTOL, demonstrator that is "the pillar of our urban air-mobility portfolio".

Vahana is now being developed into a four-seat Airbus VTOL air taxi "expected to have its first flight next year".

The need is clear: urban traffic congestion is expected to cost France, Germany, the UK and the US €268-million (about R4.2-billion) a year by 2030.

Meanwhile, the value of Europe's demand for UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) services stands at €10-billion a year (compared with €450-million a year in South Africa), and climbing rapidly.