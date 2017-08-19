Are retailers' boards in need of new blood?

The average age of the 12 board members of the world's second-largest fashion retailer, Sweden's H&M, is 52.

That's younger than the average age of board members of most of South Africa's retailing behemoths; the average age of board members at fashion house Truworths is 61. And maybe one of the reasons for the underperformance of the country's older players.

In the two years that H&M has been in South Africa, the retailer has opened 12 stores.

Through its innovative strategies and by embracing the latest trends of its fashion-conscious consumer base, the retailer has eaten into the market share of leaders such as Mr Price and Edcon, owner of Edgars and Jet.

From being the perennial outperformers on the local bourse in recent years, retailers have buckled under the pressure of a struggling domestic economy and increased competition that has seen many of the world's leading fashion houses raising their flags abroad. Over the past three years, the JSE retailers index has sunk 18%, compared to a 9% rise in the All Share index.

Outside of factors such as an underperforming economy, there is the question of whether the demographic advantage held by the Swedish retailer has been a significant factor in its success over the country's mainstays.

Of the 13-member board of Durban-based Mr Price, only one is under the age of 50 - nonexecutive director Daisy Naidoo.

There were two main reasons of strategic importance why companies should attract a younger board profile, said Parmi Natesan, an executive at the Centre for Corporate Governance of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, in a note.

"One is the global emergence of innovative companies with totally new business and operating models, capable of radically disrupting settled industries. The second reason is linked to the fact that South Africa, like many emerging markets, is increasingly a young country," she said.

Understand stakeholders

"If stakeholders are so vital to an organisation's ability to survive, then boards need to be appropriately constituted and equipped to understand what those stakeholders want, and to engage with them."