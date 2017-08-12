Duel at the top keeps SAA in doldrums

Severe losses

The reports were commissioned by Myeni's previous board to probe severe losses, but received a lukewarm reception from the new board, which questioned Myeni's intentions as well as the involvement, as coordinator, of her right-hand man, Nick Linnell.

"There was hesitation because we did not know whether she was fighting her own battles. Linnell's presence further muddied the waters. As you know, he is the chairwoman's fixer and he is not even a lawyer so we questioned his role and asked for him to be removed."

The minister's intervention has included ordering SAA to process both reports by the end of the month, said spokesman Mayi-hlome Tshwete. "There are issues raised in the reports that could have been resolved as early as last year," Tshwete said. "Given the condition that SAA is in, one would have imagined that everybody sitting around the table had one focus and objective."

An SAA insider described how, since receiving the reports last year, the board led by Ramano had "kicked the matter into touch".

Toughness

At the time of the new board's announcement last September, Ramano was praised for her toughness, with some Treasury insiders saying they expected her to "take Myeni on". Her appointment as deputy was seen as a compromise to avoid embarrassing Myeni, with the understanding that she would take over from Myeni next month.

However, at least three SAA insiders this week said her no-nonsense approach seems to have rubbed other board members up the wrong way.

According to a Treasury source, the finance minister laid the blame for the suppression of the reports at her door.

This unhappiness places Ramano's continued tenure on the board in jeopardy.

Tshwete would not be drawn on Ramano's position, saying only that the minister had been asked about unity within the board at SAA's appearance before parliament last week.

"He said he hoped the board was working together. It would be very disappointing if, in an environment where a lot was being put on the line for SAA in terms of resources, time, and energy, the board wasn't doing all it could to ensure it was working as a unit to strengthen the airline's position."

Tshwete refused to confirm whether specific board members had approached the Treasury, saying: "We have engagements with various members of the board, and they raise various issues. I don't want to get into specific details. Those are issues that we as the shareholder have to resolve with the board."