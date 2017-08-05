Workshop goes under hammer

Van's Auctioneers will offer a property that is zoned for industrial use, together with certain loose assets, on auction on August 10 2017 at 11am in Silverton, Pretoria.

The stand is about 522m² with about 300m² under roof.

The building has a storeroom, two offices with en suite toilets, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower and toilet, a lounge and entertainment area, an outside room with toilet and other storerooms.

It is being used as a training centre and workshop, and is ideal for light industrial uses such as a workshop, panel-beater and vehicle workshop.

The loose assets that will be offered separately include various hand tools, bending machines, pipes and coupling pieces, safety equipment, as well as a variety of household furniture and equipment.

The auction will be held at 221A Fountain Road in Silverton. The auctioneers can be contacted on 0861118267 for more information, or the website or social media.