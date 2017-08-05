Single share that covers a sector

An exchange traded fund is an investment that enables you to invest in a single share or fund and get exposure to a basket of shares representing a market or sector.

ETFs typically hold the same shares as those in an index, such as the FTSE/JSE All Share index or the Morgan Stanley Capital World index.

They are said to track an index and are passively managed - there is no manager making active decisions on where to invest.

ETFs are themselves listed on a stock exchange and most South African ETFs are also registered as collective investments or unit trusts.

You can invest in an ETF through a stockbroker (including online brokers such as EasyEquities), an ETF provider's investment plan, an investment platform offering access to ETFs only (such as etfSA, iTransact, SatrixNOW or CoreShares), or one that offers access to ETFs, unit trusts and possibly even to shares (such as those offered by the large financial institutions and asset managers).