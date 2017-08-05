Mandela Day auction raises funds for children

GoIndustry DoveBid answered the call to "make the world a better place" by hosting a 67 Minute Charity Auction for Childline in support of Mandela Day.

Joey Burke, one of GoDove's seasoned auctioneers, offers his expertise to Childline Gauteng on an annual basis in aid of Mandela Day.

Childline is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to protect children against violence while creating a culture of children's rights in South Africa.

"This is the perfect way to spend our 67 minutes. Nelson Mandela believed strongly in every child's right to education and a happy, healthy life," says Burke.

What was once a small community event started by Nancy Morake, has now grown into a hugely successful annual project raising close to R120 000 since its inception.

These auctions have proven to be both entertaining and competitive thanks to Joey's light-hearted auction antics and experience. He has raised more than R40-million in the last decade for charities across the country, including The Amy Biel Foundation, Soil For Life, Reach for a Dream, Fellows for Cancer Trust and Ithemba Trust.

Worthy cause

A wide variety of items were on auction this year including tablets, food hampers, weekend getaways, Spar vouchers, books and art works. All bidders from the surrounding community participated in aid of raising funds to sustain Childline's aims and objectives.

"It's such a wonderful feeling when an organisation's expectations are met, especially when it's for such a worthy cause," says Burke.

"I try my utmost to never leave a charity event without reaching the target. I look forward to next year's auction where we hope to raise over R67 000."

GoDove is proud that this event forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. In further support of Mandela Day, GoDove made and delivered more than 1000 sandwiches with fruit and soup to Douglas Murray Home and The Haven Night Shelter - two non-profit organisations in Cape Town that care for the frail and homeless respectively.

As the Mandela Day movement encourages, celebrate Madiba's legacy in a sustainable way that creates long-lasting change. Put simply - take action and make every day a Mandela day.