Business

Mandela Day auction raises funds for children

06 August 2017 - 00:01
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

GoIndustry DoveBid answered the call to "make the world a better place" by hosting a 67 Minute Charity Auction for Childline in support of Mandela Day.

Joey Burke, one of GoDove's seasoned auctioneers, offers his expertise to Childline Gauteng on an annual basis in aid of Mandela Day.

Childline is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to protect children against violence while creating a culture of children's rights in South Africa.

"This is the perfect way to spend our 67 minutes. Nelson Mandela believed strongly in every child's right to education and a happy, healthy life," says Burke.

What was once a small community event started by Nancy Morake, has now grown into a hugely successful annual project raising close to R120 000 since its inception.

These auctions have proven to be both entertaining and competitive thanks to Joey's light-hearted auction antics and experience. He has raised more than R40-million in the last decade for charities across the country, including The Amy Biel Foundation, Soil For Life, Reach for a Dream, Fellows for Cancer Trust and Ithemba Trust.

Worthy cause

A wide variety of items were on auction this year including tablets, food hampers, weekend getaways, Spar vouchers, books and art works. All bidders from the surrounding community participated in aid of raising funds to sustain Childline's aims and objectives.

"It's such a wonderful feeling when an organisation's expectations are met, especially when it's for such a worthy cause," says Burke.

"I try my utmost to never leave a charity event without reaching the target. I look forward to next year's auction where we hope to raise over R67 000."

GoDove is proud that this event forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. In further support of Mandela Day, GoDove made and delivered more than 1000 sandwiches with fruit and soup to Douglas Murray Home and The Haven Night Shelter - two non-profit organisations in Cape Town that care for the frail and homeless respectively.

As the Mandela Day movement encourages, celebrate Madiba's legacy in a sustainable way that creates long-lasting change. Put simply - take action and make every day a Mandela day.

TONY LEON: Mandela put SA first. The same can’t be said of Jacob Zuma

The candidates who today jostle for the tarnished Zuma crown should remember what happened to the once mighty National Party
Politics
10 days ago

Mandela’s family and foundation lash out over now-withdrawn book

Mandela’s grandson says the family was not consulted about the book, calling the author ‘a loser’
National
11 days ago

Man offered about R9,000 for recalled Mandela book

The book by Dr Vejay Ramlakan was taken off shelves on Monday, after a massive backlash by the Mandela family and Madiba’s widow, Graca Machel
National
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Fears grow of capture at SARS
Business

Many delays spoil Stats SA's name but it's not for want of trying
Business

A cry for help from the IMF sends the wrong signal
Business

Recession may lead to a fall in IDC funding
Business

Related Articles

TONY LEON: Mandela put SA first. The same can’t be said of Jacob Zuma
Politics

Mandela’s family and foundation lash out over now-withdrawn book
National

Man offered about R9,000 for recalled Mandela book
National