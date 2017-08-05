Cement merger 'would see out downturn'

The merger between South Africa's two largest cement producers, PPC and AfriSam - if it goes ahead - would give the combined group better buying power from its suppliers and improved reach across the country, according to AfriSam's acting CEO.

Rob Wessels said a reduction in overheads at senior management level would "probably" be looked at, and any overlaps at head offices as well, but he did not see anything changing at plant level.

He said the combined footprint of PPC and AfriSam across the country would provide the joint group with a better route to market for its products.

On the way back from a site visit to AfriSam's Ulco plant, situated about 80km from Kimberley, Wessels said on Tuesday that the plant was well placed to service the Northern Cape, Free State and the Eastern Cape. The plant has the capacity to produce 1.25 million tons of cement a year.

But overall cement demand is weak.

In South Africa in 2007, before the global financial crisis, cement capacity was at 15 million tons and demand was slightly above that. Demand had steadily been increasing leading up to 2007 because of infrastructure spending and 2010 Soccer World Cup construction.

Many groups invested in capacity during that period, expecting demand to grow. Dangote Cement invested in Sephaku Cement, while other suppliers such as Mamba Cement entered the market.

But after 2007, cement demand dipped to a low of 12 million tons a year, and with the increase in capacity, supply currently sits at 20 million tons while demand is only about 13 million tons.

Unfortunately, when the cycle is looking up, companies make big capital investments. "In retrospect, with the benefit of hindsight, there was a bit of false market created by the World Cup and other big construction projects," said Wessels.

Economists are forecasting a decline in cement demand of between 2% and 3%.

Richard Tomes, AfriSam's sales and marketing executive, said South Africa was looking at an oversupply of more than 40% for a number of years, with some economic projections estimating that the oversupply would continue until 2030.