When movers damage your furniture or goods

It's advisable to insure your household contents when you move house, but if you don't and your precious furniture is damaged because the removals company failed to take proper care of it, it is legally liable for your losses.

A lawyer specialising in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) says you are entitled to get your goods back in the same condition in which they were when the removal company collected them.

The office of the consumer goods and services ombud has been assisting in getting removal companies to reconsider their refusal to compensate when they have been responsible for damaging goods. The ombud's office will entertain the complaints of consumers like Carey Farrell of Durban.

She bubble-wrapped her collection of Wonki Ware crockery and packed it into boxes for transportation to the family's holiday home in Knysna. But the next time she saw the crockery, it was in pieces.

And her furniture - mostly newly restored pieces inherited from her parents and in-laws - had fresh gouges, cracks and one piece had a broken leg.

The mahogany top of her Georgian chest was split clean through. A cane table was missing its glass.

"The load had clearly been subjected to some form of trauma," Farrell said.

Hein Aggenbag, owner of the removal company with which she had contracted - Cape Town-based African Furniture Removals - told Farrell the furniture and boxes had been collected in that state.

"Most of the furniture was pre-packed - so the condition was unknown - and the rest was already scuffed and damaged as per the load sheet," he said.

Farrell said the only possessions she had packed herself were the boxes of crockery: "Being old and slightly worn is different from being broken or damaged," Farrell said. She paid the removal company R5,000 for the April move, including R150 for insurance up to the value of R10,000, mainly to cover that heirloom chest of drawers.

Aggenbag told Farrell the insurance only covered "fire, overturning, collision, hijacking and theft" and has refused to refund Farrell the cost of the move, or take responsibility for her restoration costs.

Aggenbag said he was "the middle man" and referred Money to Kevin de Jager of H&M Removals, which did the move. De Jager failed to respond to several e-mailed requests for comment.

Attorney Trudie Broekmann, who specialises in the CPA, said the act stipulated that consumers were entitled to get their goods back in at least as good a condition as they were in when they were made available to a company to provide a service.

Bonita Hughes, complaints manager at the consumer goods and services ombud, said the act stated that when a company had possession of a customer's property, it had to exercise a reasonable degree of "care, diligence and skill".

She added: "A company is liable to consumers for any loss resulting from a failure to take proper care of their property while moving it, regardless of whether or not the goods are insured."

However, it would be wise to insure your goods, as the removal company was only liable if it failed to handle the goods with reasonable diligence.