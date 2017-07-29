Singapore, Hong Kong fight to rule Asia air hots up

For decades, Singapore and Hong Kong have reigned supreme: as key transit points connecting travellers in Asia to and from the rest of the world. But now, a $1-trillion (about R12.95-trillion) global airport spree is threatening the status quo.

Half that money is due to be spent on upgrading or building new airports in Asia, the Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation estimates. In Beijing, a new $12.9-billion airport due to open in 2019 will turn China's capital into one of the world's biggest aviation hubs. Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport is set for 117-billion baht (about R45-billion) of upgrades through 2021 including a third runway. South Korea's Incheon International Airport is spending 5-trillion won (about R58-billion) on a second terminal as it aims to become "the world's leading mega-hub airport".

As part of efforts to keep up, Singapore's Changi Airport this month unveiled a S$1.3-billion (R12.4-billion) fourth terminal.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, plans to fill in part of the South China Sea to make room for a third runway - at a cost of HK$141.5-billion (R234-billion).

"It's a race between global hubs," said Torbjorn Karlsson, partner in the civil aviation practice at Korn Ferry International in Singapore. "The question is who are going to be the big winners."

According to CAPA research published last month, about $255-billion is currently earmarked to build new airports worldwide, with another $845-billion to be spent on upgrades such as extra runways and terminals. All told, the construction work stretches out to 2069, CAPA said.

New airports in Asia would soak up more than $125-billion, compared with just $3.6-billion on new sites in the US and Canada, CAPA said.

The new developments are an identity-crisis-in-waiting for Hong Kong and Singapore. Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines have made their names in the jet era ferrying visitors in and out of the cities and onward.