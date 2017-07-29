Kumba glitters but BEE hurdles loom

Kumba Iron Ore has outdone itself in the past year. Not only has it paid off its debt and shown impressive operational improvements, revising its annual sales guidance up, it has also pleased shareholders with a R5.1-billion dividend payout.

This is the same company that parent Anglo American wanted to get rid of just 18 months ago.

Despite all the improvements, though, the third mining charter - suspended in the wake of an urgent court interdict - might pose a risk to the miner's BEE status.

Using the "once empowered, always empowered" rule, Kumba has a BEE shareholding of 29%.

However, Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi said without the "once empowered, always empowered" rule, it would not have the required BEE ownership target.

This is because Kumba gets its BEE status from Exxaro's 20% black empowerment stake in Kumba's Sishen Iron Ore Company (SIOC) - which owns the Sishen and Kolomela mines that Kumba operates.

Exxaro is in the process of reducing its BEE shareholding to 30% from 51%. This would reduce its stake in SIOC to 6%, which would result in Kumba's BEE shareholding going down sharply.

"If the 'once empowered, always empowered' rule is applied, we retain the 29% status and we are confident that in the fight about the third mining charter, we will retain that. That's why we are going through with the declaratory order with the courts through the chamber," Mkhwanazi said.

The company was not worried about its BEE shareholding, Makhwanazi said, because it had met the targets of the Department of Mineral Resources. Such satisfaction of government requirements relates to the first mining charter, which directed that all mining companies should have BEE shareholding of at least 26%. The latest charter requires a minimum of 30% black ownership.

Rene Carlo Hochreiter, an analyst at Noah Capital Markets, said Kumba should not be worried about its BEE status because if the Department of Mineral Resources did not allow the "once empowered, always empowered" rule, then "they are going to be tied up in court for a long time".

However, Makwe Masilela, an analyst at BP Bernstein, said Kumba was in no position to relax because the Mining Charter was being contested in court.

Even if a compromise was reached by the industry and the department, the required BEE shareholding was unlikely to be reduced to a mere 6%, he said.

So Kumba should be preparing itself to get its BEE shareholding up to the level where it thinks the new threshold might be established, Masilela commented.

The company, which is paying a dividend of R15.97 per share, saw its share price jump by 17% on Tuesday after the announcement. On Friday the share closed at R191.37.

Mkhwanazi said there was no dividend policy in place and instead the company would revise the dividend according to the market conditions in the future.

He added that one should consider the volatility of the iron-ore price, and the performance of the currency, when paying out dividends. The iron-ore price is currently trading at $68.7 a ton from $43.8 a ton 18 months ago.

The company reported net cash holdings of R13.5-billion in the six months to end-June. It increased production by 23% and revised its sales guidance up to between 41 million and 43 million tons this year.

Analysts were confident that in view of the outlook for iron-ore prices, which was between $55 and $60 a ton, the company would match the dividend at the end of the year. The excess cash Kumba had on its balance sheet would see to that. If prices were to drop below the levels forecast, there would still be a decent final dividend, even though it would not be as high.

"If you look back to 18 months ago, we were at a very different place. Our position in the short to medium term is to be ungeared, and therefore we would not be looking to have any debt on the balance sheet," Mkhwanazi said.