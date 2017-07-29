Is a plea to 'new' IMF looming?

African governments are cosying up to the IMF, with the hostility of the 1980s and '90s now a distant memory.

At least 21 countries on the continent either have agreements with, or receive a degree of economic support from, the IMF.

From Ghana in West Africa to Egypt in the north, Kenya in the east and Malawi in the south, the IMF's reach on the continent is far and wide and ticking up.

Several other African countries, such as Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are knocking at the institution's doors, seeking support programmes.

The possibility of South Africa reaching for outside help has fuelled speculation that an IMF programme could also be on the horizon here.

Last month, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said South Africa might consider seeking assistance from outside if the economy failed to improve.

GDP is expected to grow just 0.6% in 2017, down from the forecast of 1% in May, and only 1.2% in 2018.

Winning formula?

"Should the main indicators continue to disappoint any further we may have to seek assistance from quarters we have thus far avoided," Gigaba said.

But has the IMF, which three decades ago was frowned upon by most African governments, finally managed to get a winning formula for the continent?

John Ashbourne, Africa economist at Capital Economics, said there was some recognition within the IMF that "the old model" of dealing with African countries had created a great deal of antipathy towards it and had been counterproductive in the long run.

"The IMF is also more conscious that African states have other options now in a way that they did not have in the '80s and '90s. If a country doesn't like its deal with the IMF it could approach China," he said.

"There is also a much smaller policy gap nowadays between the IMF and most African governments.

"In the '90s the fund was asking countries to totally revamp their economic models.

"But in 2017 most of the big changes to state-owned firms and to currency regimes have already happened."

Jaap Meijer, MD of Arqaam Capital, said the IMF's approach had improved over time, particularly since the 2008 global financial crisis, and it now paid more attention to the social impact of the reform agenda.

In times past, the IMF gained notoriety for its structural adjustment programmes, which were fiscally conservative policies that countries had to pursue as a condition of economic support.

The programmes included market liberalisation, currency devaluation, and the removal of subsidies and the privatisation of ailing state-owned enterprises.