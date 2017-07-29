Fresh merger talks to rescue fumbling PPC

Since the board's falling out over strategy with its former chief executive Ketso Gordhan about three years ago, the questions of how cement producer PPC is to forge a new path amid an onslaught of domestic competition, and how it is to manage a successful Africa expansion programme, have been foremost in investors' minds.

Given the 70% plunge in its valuation over the past five years, it's a story that hasn't gained much traction.

The past week's axing of CEO Darryll Castle, just two and a half years into his role, has served to further muddy the waters for the company, founded in 1892 as the country's industrialisation ramped up.

It's a tenure during which the ailing producer's shares slumped 74% to R4.45 on his final day at the helm. Over the same period, the JSE All Share rose close to 13%.

The group's gross profit has remained stagnant over the past three years, while return on equity has been steadily decreasing, according to Bloomberg data.

Despite its performance "investors had been starting to take some comfort that PPC would be able to emerge through this challenging period with the CEO Darryll Castle running the company," Adrian Cloete, a portfolio manager at PSG, said.