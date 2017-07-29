Food producers chewing on lean earnings diet

The pressure on the South African consumer and the lingering effects of the drought are making life difficult for food producers, sparking an intense battle for market share.

Cassie Treurnicht, an analyst at Gryphon Asset Management, said all three major food producers - Tiger Brands, Rhodes Food and Pioneer Foods - were feeling the effects of consumer strain amid low economic growth.

While consumer inflation slowed to 5.1% in June from 5.4% in May, shoppers remain cash-strapped.

The problem is partly due to the fall in the maize price, which is likely to remain around current levels as South Africa expects its biggest maize crop on record following improved weather conditions. The harvest is predicted to come in at 15.97million metric tons this season.

Fanie Brink, an independent agricultural economist, said the estimated crop had already caused the spot price of maize to plummet to R1,811 a ton for white maize from more than R5,000 a ton in early 2016.

Brink said the drop had already affected the consumer price index and he did not expect the index to slow much more in the coming months.

Treurnicht said it was very difficult for food producers to increase margins on the selling side in view of pressure from retailers to keep prices low.

He said all three companies had been affected by maize-price hedging. But investors were pricing in the environmental constraints that producers were facing and waiting for the cycle to run its course.

The share price of two of the producers has fallen since the start of the year. In the case of Tiger Brands, the share price has risen by 2%, but at Pioneer and Rhodes it has fallen by 8% and 14% respectively.

Treurnicht said conditions in the retail space would remain tough for the next six months.