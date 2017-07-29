Edgars dishes up shopper bait at new in-store café

Edcon's Edgars brand has partnered with Famous Brands to test the waters in quick dining with the launch of a new café concept inside the Edgars store in Eastgate mall in Johannesburg, called MADE.

An Edcon spokesperson said that the café would be located in Edgars' retail outlets where there were customer demand and space.

"The concept of MADE Café was inspired by the desire to enhance the customer shopping experience, and offer them a space to pause and connect while buying the latest fashion, beauty and home items, all while enjoying a delicious meal and great ambience," said the spokesperson.

The café's menu has a selection of deli-style foods such as coffee, pastries, sandwiches, light breakfasts as well as lunch meals.

It also offers salads for the health-conscious, as well as signature milkshakes - all made on site.

Drawcard for shoppers

The group has opened one café so far.

The spokesperson said the Eastgate store was revamped and expanded, which "enabled us to accommodate space for the MADE Café".

Chris Wilkinson, managing director at Australian-based First Retail Group, said a reason for a clothing retailer to offer convenient meals was that "people don't need to buy clothing every day, but in cases like Australia, America and the UK people certainly buy coffee every day".

Retailers such as Exclusive Books and Woolworths have run cafés in their stores for several years.

"It's potentially a logical progression ... for non-food retailers that already have a strong investment in their stores ... a food offering pulls customers back on a constant basis," Wilkinson said.

"You are putting people past your merchandise on a daily basis, so they can get lunches or meet people ... that constant connection with the product means there is a much higher likelihood that people are going to buy the product."

This was a trend that was likely to continue "and it's [a] very sound principle on the basis that [it gives] us a good mark-up and good margins", Wilkinson said.

On whether Edcon believed that the café would help it drive sales, the spokesperson said: "This concept was inspired to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, where they have a space to refuel and refresh.

"If this contributes to an increase in sales and foot traffic, it is a win-win for the customer and Edgars."

However, Edcon's Edgars brand has had its own failures in the past, having to consolidate its assets by closing some stores, in order to minimise costs and drive sales of well-performing brands.

Fashionable consumers

Last year, Edcon was taken over by new creditors following a debt-to-equity swop.

This reduced the company's debt burden to R6-billion from R26.7-billion, which saw Bain Capital exit the business after paying R25-billion for the acquisition of the company in 2007.

But it seems that quick-service dining and apparel retail are the way to attract fashionable, experience-driven consumers.

De Wet Schutte, a beverages, hotels, gaming and leisure analyst at Avoir Capital Markets, said: "It's an interesting venture, but it's impossible to think that at this stage it will move the needle for them."

The café spoke to a lifestyle proposition, Schutte said, attracting a particular high-income target market.

He added that the higher-end niche brands in the Famous Brands group - such as Tashas and Vovo Telo - have done exceptionally well.

However, the more mainstream restaurants targeting middle- to lower-income consumers have been under a lot of pressure. "There are some diverging trends and it seems as though the higher end is holding up much better," said Schutte.

