Disappointing Accelerate fails to rev engines

Accelerate Property Fund has disappointed investors. While development groups have been under pressure in South Africa owing to a very weak economy and extremely low business and consumer confidence, Accelerate, which is a real-estate investment trust and therefore pays regular dividends, has stood out as a dud.

The company, whose flagship asset is Fourways Mall, has not yet delivered on its promises. Some eyebrows have also been raised about Accelerate CEO Michael Georgiou's choice to keep a low profile as the head of a listed company.

Georgiou usually does not interact with investors. Instead, chief operating officer Andrew Costa meets the media and investors. He is also the son of controversial real-estate mogul Nic Georgiou, the Bloemfontein-based property developer. Nic Georgiou and the property management company he founded, Orthotouch, could face a class action suit for failing to pay back money to some investors of failed property syndication schemes worth about R4.6-billion, which fell under the Pickvest group.

These schemes were placed into business rescue in 2011. Some investors have chosen not to invest in Accelerate because of the Georgiou family connection.

Minimal value

Ultimately, Accelerate is creating minimal value for investors apart from dividend payouts. The company listed on the JSE in late December 2013, opening at R5 a share before closing at R4.94 on the first day of trade. In the four-and-a-half years since, its share price has grown 15.4% to R5.70. This means the price has grown about 3.26% a year, well short of inflation, which averaged 5.4% over that period.

But since the beginning of the year Accelerate's share price is down 20.51% year to date, placing it among the worst returners of property companies on the JSE. Many investors have sold their shares in the group in favour of offshore-based property groups such as NepiRockcastle, the largest property company on the JSE by market capitalisation, which invests in eastern Europe. With a market capitalisation of about R5.5-billion, Accelerate is a relatively small stock in the sector and perhaps carries too much risk.

Accelerate is expected to deliver flat growth in its dividend payouts for the next two years, which has been badly accepted by the market. It is the worst-performing stock on the JSE in terms of share price returns.