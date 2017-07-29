Dis-Chem succession 'in works'

Before taking a family picture at the Dis-Chem AGM on Friday, Lynette Saltzman fixed her son Saul's collar.

He is the 36-year-old group executive of the pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem, and has been punted as the next CEO as the family talks succession planning.

Ivan Saltzman, CEO and co-founder of Dis-Chem, who has been running the company since 1978 and has been in his position for 12 years, said on the sidelines of the AGM that a succession plan was "still in the works".

"I still intend on running my company with my family for a while," said Saltzman.

"Obviously nothing is forever, so we do occasionally talk about it and think about it, but there are no concrete plans.

"We have a lot of talent coming through," he added.

Despite being in business for more than 30 years, Dis-Chem listed on the JSE just nine months ago, with the family trust owning 67% of the retailer.

Other investors sold some of their shareholdings as part of Dis-Chem's JSE listing last year.

Bright Khumalo, a portfolio manager at Vestact, said "the idea is to have someone with the necessary skills to run that business and to continue to be successful.