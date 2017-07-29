Dis-Chem succession 'in works'
Before taking a family picture at the Dis-Chem AGM on Friday, Lynette Saltzman fixed her son Saul's collar.
He is the 36-year-old group executive of the pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem, and has been punted as the next CEO as the family talks succession planning.
Ivan Saltzman, CEO and co-founder of Dis-Chem, who has been running the company since 1978 and has been in his position for 12 years, said on the sidelines of the AGM that a succession plan was "still in the works".
"I still intend on running my company with my family for a while," said Saltzman.
"Obviously nothing is forever, so we do occasionally talk about it and think about it, but there are no concrete plans.
"We have a lot of talent coming through," he added.
Despite being in business for more than 30 years, Dis-Chem listed on the JSE just nine months ago, with the family trust owning 67% of the retailer.
Other investors sold some of their shareholdings as part of Dis-Chem's JSE listing last year.
Bright Khumalo, a portfolio manager at Vestact, said "the idea is to have someone with the necessary skills to run that business and to continue to be successful.
"Saul Saltzman, you could easily argue, would be the first in line to get the CEO role, but even beyond that there is plenty of fresh talent," said Khumalo.
Given that Dis-Chem had invested a lot in talent, "I don't think they have to look far for someone who isn't family, so they have options, and options are a good thing", Khumalo said.
Besides Ivan and Saul, other Dis-Chem directors are managing director Lynette Saltzman and chief financial officer Rui Morais.
The business has been in good hands in the past year, with the company reporting a 24.3% rise in operating profit to R1.1-billion, while revenue gained 15% to R17.3-billion.
Dispensary was the largest contributor to total revenue at 36%.
Sean Ashton, a fund manager at Anchor Capital, said succession planning "is an issue, given the fact that [Ivan] is of the age that he is and it's been run as a family-owned business since inception".
Ivan is not alone as an almost octogenarian CEO.
He is in the same decade as peer Brian Joffe, who is 70, and is now CEO of consumer-investment firm Long4Life after recently stepping down as CEO of Bidvest, which he started.
Johann Rupert is 67. He is the CEO of Richemont - a business that his family started - and sits on the boards of Remgro and Reinet.
But Ivan, who isn't too keen on media interviews, said when asked whether his son would be his likely successor, "Hopefully he'll stay [in the company] for as long as he wants, but it is not necessarily the case".
