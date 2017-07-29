Desperate Treasury eyes state asset sale
Bid to bring down debt bill and avoid further downgrades could see failing companies put on the block
The Treasury's growing desperation to avoid further descent into growth-crippling "junk" status - amid falling revenues, rising expenditure and ballooning debt obligations centred around state-owned companies such as Eskom - has forced its leading officials to consider some outright asset sales and partial privatisation of some SOEs.
With about 700 state-owned companies and controlling stakes in listed entities such as Telkom - making up about 30% of the economy - the Treasury has no choice but to look at reducing the state's role and creating room for further private sector involvement.
"The real issue they have is they need to bring the interest bill down ... At the moment they have no flexibility," said an insider on some of the recent discussions the department has been having over asset sales.
"For them to avoid a downgrade again, they need to liquidate some of their listed holdings. But they need to manage that dialogue very sensibly. It's the only way out."
South Africa's debt to GDP ratio exceeds 50%. Interest on state-owned enterprises debt is about R50-billion per annum. Credit ratings agencies that have the country on watch for a possible downgrade in coming months are monitoring how the state deals with the growing contingent liability.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is not expected to present the department's asset sale plan at this weekend's ruling party lekgotla, which has the state of the economy on the agenda.
An audit to determine which SOEs are non-core is scheduled for completion in March.
While the department completes the audit, it has raised the prospect of the sale of the government's near 40% stake in Telkom to help fund struggling airline SAA. The stake is worth about R14-billion and would more than meet the airline's request for a R10-billion bailout in March this year.
The Treasury gave SAA R2.2-billion to settle its loan from Standard Chartered earlier in July.
Also touted as a deficit neutral solution to the capital woes of SAA and other parastatals has been equity investment by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages assets of about R1.8-trillion.
A state-owned entity "that is not properly run, that's making losses, there's no way that will pass that test unless they fix certain things, unless they fix governance and there's a credible plan," PIC chief executive Dan Matjila said in an interview with Business Times this week.
The entity would also have to be backed by government guarantees "because there is no way we would want to expose ourselves to a company that is still in the phase of trying to find itself".
Telkom
On whether the corporation would be interested in increasing its more than 11% stake in Telkom by purchasing the government's share, Matjila said "it will be an issue of whether we'd like to take it on our books [based on] prospects for performance."
He declined to comment on options the PIC preferred for the sale of Telkom's shares, only saying "... obviously the more players we have the better".
A sale of its Telkom stake would follow the government's 2015 decision to sell its remaining 13.91% stake worth R23-billion in Vodacom, South Africa's largest mobile company, to the corporation. The proceeds were used to fund Eskom. Three years ago it received R60-billion in government loans.
Investments held by the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have also been raised as an area that could be used to reduce the state's debt load as they could be easily liquidated.
Lumkile Mondi, Wits economist and a former IDC chief economist, said the IDC's stakes in Kumba Iron Ore, Sasol and BHP Billiton were highly liquid.
However, any instruction from the government to liquidate the shares would be "using good assets to save institutions [where] the state willfully and negligently allowed poor governance and corruption to take place without bringing anyone to book", he said.
IDC CEO Geoffrey Qhena was unavailable for comment on Friday.
Instead of liquidating IDC assets, Mondi said, the state should consider selling part of SOEs such as Eskom and the SABC.
A former senior government minister said Eskom was a vertically integrated business, implying that it was three businesses in one and as a monopoly it would be a challenge to deliver services affordably.
"If you're thinking about doing something in the energy space you need to literally unbundle Eskom, so that you break a monopoly first.
"The problem is that it should be government that is in panic mode, not Treasury only. You have factions of government who are supposed to be concerned who would just continue as if nothing has happened."
With regard to the SABC, Mondi said the best assets at the public broadcaster had already been "raided" - a reference to a 2013 deal in which the SABC sold its archives to MultiChoice for about R500-million.
"They are now in private hands."
Hannes du Buisson, president of the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union, said breaking up the SABC was a challenge as SABC 3 was positioned as the commercial channel to cross-subsidise SABC 1 and 2.
"The SABC has got some assets in North West - houses and flats they can sell off. Apart from that, there's really nothing."
Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix, said possibly Denel, Armscor and the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa, which were set up under apartheid to protect the country against perceived communist attack, could be considered for sale.
"Governments tend to rationalise the need for owning certain entities for their own interests rather than being genuine reasons for owning them to disperse the benefits to the public at large."
But the government would struggle to sell state assets, Mondi said. "Even breaking down some assets and selling them, it's going to be a hard sell. From an investor perspective you need to ensure that you trust that this government's policies are never going to change. Maybe the Chinese might be the only buyers, or the Russians.
"A lot of our international partners in Europe and America require us to have policy certainty, which this regime doesn't commit to," Mondi said.
