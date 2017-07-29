Desperate Treasury eyes state asset sale

South Africa's debt to GDP ratio exceeds 50%. Interest on state-owned enterprises debt is about R50-billion per annum. Credit ratings agencies that have the country on watch for a possible downgrade in coming months are monitoring how the state deals with the growing contingent liability.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is not expected to present the department's asset sale plan at this weekend's ruling party lekgotla, which has the state of the economy on the agenda.

An audit to determine which SOEs are non-core is scheduled for completion in March.

While the department completes the audit, it has raised the prospect of the sale of the government's near 40% stake in Telkom to help fund struggling airline SAA. The stake is worth about R14-billion and would more than meet the airline's request for a R10-billion bailout in March this year.

The Treasury gave SAA R2.2-billion to settle its loan from Standard Chartered earlier in July.

Also touted as a deficit neutral solution to the capital woes of SAA and other parastatals has been equity investment by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages assets of about R1.8-trillion.

A state-owned entity "that is not properly run, that's making losses, there's no way that will pass that test unless they fix certain things, unless they fix governance and there's a credible plan," PIC chief executive Dan Matjila said in an interview with Business Times this week.

The entity would also have to be backed by government guarantees "because there is no way we would want to expose ourselves to a company that is still in the phase of trying to find itself".

Telkom

On whether the corporation would be interested in increasing its more than 11% stake in Telkom by purchasing the government's share, Matjila said "it will be an issue of whether we'd like to take it on our books [based on] prospects for performance."

He declined to comment on options the PIC preferred for the sale of Telkom's shares, only saying "... obviously the more players we have the better".

A sale of its Telkom stake would follow the government's 2015 decision to sell its remaining 13.91% stake worth R23-billion in Vodacom, South Africa's largest mobile company, to the corporation. The proceeds were used to fund Eskom. Three years ago it received R60-billion in government loans.

Investments held by the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have also been raised as an area that could be used to reduce the state's debt load as they could be easily liquidated.