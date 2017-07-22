Tribunal slaps down NCR's bullying of debt counsellor

The National Credit Regulator's attempt to deregister a debt counsellor who criticised its failure to fully investigate African Bank's lending practices has been dismissed as an attempt to silence a critic.

The regulator asked the National Consumer Tribunal to deregister debt counsellor Deborah Solomon, but the tribunal dismissed the case this week.

The investigation into her conduct "could be perceived as intimidating and meant to silence a critic", said Fungai Sibanda, a member of the tribunal. Advocate Neo Sephoti and presiding member Professor Tanya Woker concurred.

The regulator's case against Solomon, of Cape Town, dates back to August 2014, when she issued a media release commenting on the fall of African Bank.

The release said the NCR had erred in not launching a full-scale investigation into the lending practices of the bank's entire network of branches and labelled the R20-million fine levied on the bank a "slap on the wrist" in light of the regulator's initial call for it to be fined R300-million.

The day the release was published, the regulator asked Solomon to retract her statement, claiming she had brought the NCR into disrepute and was therefore in breach of her conditions of registration.

That same day the regulator launched an investigation into Solomon's debt-counselling practice, Debko Consulting and Management Services, on the basis that she was not using a payment distribution agent to disburse her clients' money to their creditors, the ruling states.

However, the regulator had been aware of this since 2009, when Solomon asked for her conditions of registration to be altered because of her concerns about distribution agents, the ruling reveals.

A few days later, three men visited Solomon's premises, escorted by police officers. Solomon was not there at the time, but her staff told her the men refused to identify themselves and were aggressive and intimidating, causing them to become fearful, the ruling says.

Solomon's attorney tried to establish who the men were, but they continued to refuse to identify themselves. Later Solomon received an SMS from an inspector from the NCR. She met the NCR inspectors at her premises and allowed them access. The ruling says that at that stage one of them uttered the words: "Now we go all out."

Two weeks later, the NCR referred its case against Solomon to the tribunal, seeking an order cancelling her registration. Solomon filed an answering affidavit refuting the allegations levelled against her.

The allegations against her included failure to submit documents to the NCR, overcharging of fees and failure to follow a court order. Solomon vigorously denied all allegations.

The ruling says the tribunal had to decide whether Solomon had engaged in any prohibited conduct and whether or not to grant the order sought by the regulator.

In its analysis of debt counsellors' conditions of registration, the tribunal found that "it is in the rendering of debt-counselling services that a debt counsellor must not bring the NCR or debt counselling into dispute".

The statements published by Solomon reflected her concerns with the manner in which the regulator carried out its mandate, the ruling states.

"In a democratic state, where freedom of expression is a fundamental right, a fine balance has to be struck between defamation and allowing free speech," the ruling states.

The comments made by Solomon amount to no more than "robust criticism ... and it would be contrary to the principles of a constitutional democracy to attempt to stifle those who seek to hold public bodies accountable for their actions", the ruling says.

Solomon's attorney, Ken Bredenkamp, said the ruling reaffirmed and upheld the constitutional right of citizens, including registrants of public entities, to freedom of expression. The ruling was significant "as it sends a clear message that an abuse of power to intimidate and silence critics of public bodies will not be tolerated", he said.

Solomon said that while the ruling upholds the rights of registrants to express their views, the case was a waste of taxpayers' money. She plans to claim her legal fees and damages from the regulator.

"It is difficult to quantify the cost to me, emotionally and professionally. I have had to spend significant time and resources defending my name, and have had to live with the threat of losing my business," she said.

The NCR was asked if it would appeal the ruling, but the regulator declined to comment.