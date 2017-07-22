Rule of thumb when insuring your phone: check, and check

Make sure your cellphone insurance policy covers you for the correct value of your phone, whether you insure through your cellphone provider or your household or car insurance policy.

When you upgrade your phone, make sure that you upgrade your cellphone insurance at the same time.

You may be asked by your mobile operator's consultant something like: "Do you still want insurance?" or "Do you want to keep the insurance?"

If you simply agree, you'll be in for a nasty surprise in the event of a claim - when you discover that you've been paying premiums based on your old phone.

Your attention might then be drawn to this clause in the policy: "It is your responsibility to let us know, in writing or by phoning us, if you are changing or upgrading your cellphone insured under this policy. In such instances, this may lead to a new policy and a change in premium and benefits and policy terms and conditions."

However, attorney Trudie Broekmann, who specialises in the Consumer Protection Act, said that when you take out a new contract and are asked whether you want to keep the insurance, you would be entitled to assume the cover would be for the new phone.

If it's not clarified that the insurance is for the old phone, this is misleading and in breach of the act, Broekmann said.

This could be construed as conduct that is deceptive, unconscionable or misleading, she said, and that is illegal in terms of the act. The act also entitles you to the right to "fair and responsible marketing" and holds a supplier responsible for failure to correct an apparent misapprehension on the part of the consumer.

"It's also unfair, unreasonable and unjust, which also makes the clause void in terms of the act."

If you have your phone insured along with your car and household contents on a short-term insurance policy, you're at even greater risk of neglecting to update your policy.

Many consumers discover only when they need to claim for damage or loss that they've been paying a premium for the handset they stopped using many months before.

If you once took out cellphone insurance on a store account, make sure you're not still paying insurance on a phone you haven't used for a while.

One consumer took out an R80-a-month cellphone insurance policy on a handset she bought on her store account 12 years previously. She discovered she was still paying the premium a decade after she stopped using the insured phone.

Leave it too late and your carrier might not insure the handset

While researching this story I realised I'd failed to update my own short-term insurance policy to remove the three-year-old iPhone 5S I stopped using in April, and add the iPhone 6 I have been using since then.

When I made the call to my insurer to rectify that, I found my monthly cellphone cover premium should have dropped from R135 to R58 because the old iPhone's initial insured value reduced over the years.

The cover includes theft, loss, accidental damage - including a cracked screen - and liquid damage, and the excess payable in the event of a claim is R710.

Vodacom's insurance division quoted me R109 to insure the iPhone 6 for the same risks, with an excess of R450 for repair and 15% of the replacement cost for a loss or theft claim. Interestingly, they wouldn't insure the handset because I'd been using it for more than 30 days.