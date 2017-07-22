No happy centenary for embattled Eskom

In the life of the near 100-year-old electricity giant, Eskom, January 2008 perhaps marks the most critical stage in its development. As the lights went out across various mines in the country while Eskom struggled to meet demand for its product, an expensive and necessary path towards capacity expansion kicked into high gear.

Billions of rands later, money spent on two still not complete coal-fired power stations, Medupi in Limpopo and Kusile in Mpumalanga, and a host of renewable projects and flirtations with an expanded nuclear future, the company is in a precarious position, facing a debt burden of about R338-billion — a 1,000-fold increase since 2007.

The government and the Treasury, which are custodians of a hobbling domestic economy in recession, are burdened with not only the electricity company but also an airline, SAA, that last reported a profit in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Apart from the fundamental weakness of Eskom's balance sheet and those of the other state-owned entities, the company is mired in corruption scandals around its executives, who have been linked to the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.

On the sidelines of this week's annual results presentation, Anoj Singh, Eskom's chief financial officer, said he aimed to re-invent the parastatal as investment-grade within the next seven years.

"I think, certainly if you look at the trajectory we have put the organisation on and the plans we currently have, we should be able to reach a point where we have investment- grade credit ratings, probably in the next seven years," Singh, whose name has also been mentioned in the Gupta e-mail leaks scandal, said.

The year 2024 may prove a destination too far for Eskom as its sole shareholder struggles under the weight of its portfolio of state-owned assets, the bulk of which seem to face governance crises, and weak economic growth.

Earlier this week the Reserve Bank said domestic growth prospects had deteriorated further following the surprise GDP contraction in the first quarter of the year. The bank now expects growth of 0.5% in 2017, down from earlier forecasts of 1% in May. Next year the expectation is a lowly 1.2%.

Poor growth

Economists expect such poor economic growth for an extended period. Under these scenarios, an already cash-strapped Eskom saddled with a sizeable debt load can expect low demand for its product.

Electricity sales volumes to industrial customers such as ArcelorMittal South Africa fell 3.7%. Agriculture sales fell 5.7%.

Low demand is not the only constraint the group is likely to face in trying to get its financials back on track. It is also likely to face resistance for a 20% tariff increase from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which in the past has rarely been accommodating towards Eskom's requests for tariff increases.

So the question remains: does Eskom have the willpower to embark on a massive restructuring exercise, carrying the risk of staff retrenchments and belt-tightening for Eskom executives, who are among the highest-paid in the public sector and competitive in the private sector?