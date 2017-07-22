Mall anchor tenants may be cast adrift

Retail mall owners may be scurrying around in the hunt for new anchor tenants as legacy businesses fall behind changing retail trends.

The 10- to 25-year leases that are usually given to anchor tenants when property developers establish a new mall form part of a model that is quickly becoming obsolete, and this may mean changing the face of the traditional anchor tenant.

Elaine Wilson, the divisional director for research at Broll Property Group, said although grocery and department stores were expected to remain anchor tenants, "certain tenants such as H&M will become more of a necessity for your larger centres".

Wilson said anchor tenants would always draw feet to a centre due to their offering and size.

"Although they are not necessarily the differentiation factor, they are generally a drawcard, while smaller tenants will always be important due to the different offerings they bring to a centre."

She maintained that a centre could not be developed without an anchor tenant.

Wilson said that in South African malls, anchor tenants in the grocery category could be replaced only by a similar tenant, for example Pick n Pay for Spar, or Checkers for Woolworths Food.

But as consumers become more globalised, department stores as anchor tenants are quickly becoming sidelined and industry analysts will tell you that the arrival of global retailers looking for premium space has been the main topic of discussion by landlords when leasing retail space.

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said that for big malls, clothing retailers like Cotton On and healthcare retailers such as Dis-Chem were fast becoming the new drawcards.

In a Knight Frank report last year, South Africa was estimated to have 23 million square metres of shopping centre space, but the closure of Stuttafords and some of Edcon's international-brand stores, and the battle over exclusivity leases by Massmart's Game stores with a food offering, signal deep-seated disruption.