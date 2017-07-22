Less choice, but also smaller bills as NHI powers up

Members will find their medical schemes radically transformed over the next few years as benefits and benefit options are aligned with the National Health Insurance policy, speakers at a Board of Healthcare Funders conference said this week.

In addition, the Council for Medical Schemes will start consulting on the introduction of mandatory membership of medical schemes for those who can afford it, as an interim measure on the path to NHI, Vishal Brijlal, a technical adviser on NHI in the Department of Health, told delegates.

Mandatory membership could bring about significant reductions in contributions as schemes will no longer face the cost of anti-selection - admitting members who join schemes only when they are ill and in need of treatment.

Committees are being established to rapidly revise the current package of prescribed minimum benefits that all schemes are obliged to provide to align it with the NHI benefit package, which has yet to be detailed.

Dr Sipho Kabane, the acting registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes, said the council aimed to determine the cost of this benefit package before April.

The council has already called for stakeholder input and Kabane told the conference that 60 industry experts had volunteered to serve on three committees - to give clinical advice, to cost the services to be provided, and to ensure that the services adhere to current laws and regulations.

Schemes will also be expected to consolidate their many benefit options to achieve the NHI policy goal of one benefit option per scheme. They have already been cautioned against launching more benefit options.

Barry Childs, a healthcare actuary with Insight Actuaries & Consultants, presented findings from South Africa's second-largest medical scheme that he said suggested savings of up to 30% on members' contributions if they were willing to restrict their choice of doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers.

He said the plethora of choice medical scheme members had when it came to accessing medical scheme benefits came at a cost that schemes need to mitigate.