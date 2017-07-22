High noon for Group Five board

Lapping said on Friday: "When shareholders lose faith in management then shareholders have a right to call a meeting and change the board. It's a democratic process. It's in the best interest of good corporate governance that boards are held to account. People mustn't take it as a personal slight. It just is what it is."

The Public Investment Corporation, which lifted its stake in Group Five above 20% this week, is unhappy with Allan Gray's choice of directors.

They include former CEO Mike Upton, who is touted as the next chairman and was at the helm during collusion over the construction of World Cup stadiums for 2010.

Business Times has seen a letter that Allan Gray wrote to the board on April 12 proposing the unbundling after it rejected a similar proposal from management in January. The proposal was also made around the time the board received an expression of interest for the group's lucrative investment and concessions business — which includes toll businesses abroad — from a private equity firm, which Mthethwa refused to name.

It is understood that the firm is Ethos Private Equity, which manages more than R8-billion in investments.

When asked about the proposal, Ethos said: "Naturally some of our engagements do not evolve beyond the exploratory stage and as such we do not comment on rumours or market speculation, especially in the instance of listed companies."

Lapping denied knowing about the private equity offer until late April, when Allan Gray met the board.