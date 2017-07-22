Good chance you'll lose the phone you're attached to — so insure

One in every three smartphone users has to replace their handset before their contract expires, Vodacom's contract data reveals.

As the average smartphone user checks their phone a staggering 150 times a day, it's no wonder many phones don't last - not when they end up plopping into toilet bowls or smashing on tiled floors.

And because these must-have gizmos go everywhere with us, they also get left in restaurants and in taxis, or provide easy pickings for thieves in busy public places.

Considering that replacing one of the latest, greatest smartphones will set you back around R15 000 and replacing a smartphone screen costs about R2 000, insuring a handset is a wise, albeit a grudge, purchase, unless you can afford such an outlay or have a spare phone.

Most mobile service providers offer cellphone insurance, and traditional insurers sell this cover as a stand-alone policy or as part of their household and car insurance policies.

Many people go for the convenience of signing up for insurance while they're "upgrading" their 24-month contract, but often it's cheaper to add the new handset to your existing short-term insurance policy: it is added to your cover on an all-risks basis, being specified and insured for a specific replacement value.

As with the stand-alone cellphone insurance offered by the networks, the handset is covered for loss, damage and theft.

If you are in the market for cellphone insurance, phone around to make sure you're getting the best deal.

Hippo.co.za allows you to compare quotes from a limited range of insurers that partner with it.

The site, which is free to use, makes money by charging its partners a fee when a customer seeks to find out more about their products.

Remember, however, that insurance shouldn't be bought on price alone. It's important to compare what the policy covers and excludes.

The "details and benefits" information on Hippo.co.za is provided by the product providers, and is not exhaustive.

Find out how long you will be made to wait for your replacement phone from the time you lodge your claim - it shouldn't be more than 24 hours.

Compare excess payment amounts, and be on the lookout for inflated excesses if you claim in the first three months.

In particular, check the exclusions - those factors that may doom your claim to failure:

l The most important exclusion, when it comes to the insurance policies offered by the networks, is that if the SIM card listed on the policy was not in the insured phone at the time of the damage, loss or theft, there will be no payout. This is the exclusion that trips up most subscribers who take out insurance with their cellphone service provider;

• Most policies cover liquid damage these days, but it's still worth checking that this cover is in place;

• Look out for an exclusion stating that if the phone was stolen from a car or home and there were no signs of forced entry, a claim will not succeed;

• Some cellphone network insurance policies state that if the cellphone is stolen from your car, you are not covered unless it was in a locked cubbyhole or in a locked boot; and

• If the phone was lost or stolen, policies can be quite prescriptive about the way you report it, both to the police and to the network.