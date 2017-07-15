SA ready to roll out the halaal welcome mat

It was estimated that last year there were 121-million Muslim international travellers. This number was projected to grow to 156-million by 2020, with Muslim tourists spending $220-billion. By 2026, Muslim travel expenditure is expected to jump to $300-billion.

Malaysia, where 60% of the population is Muslim, tops the index as the leading Muslim-friendly tourist destination among the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation countries, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Among non-OIC countries, South Africa ranks fourth.

"Malaysia offers a bit of the East and a bit of the West and the younger traveller looks for that. We've got all of that in South Africa," Vawda said.

Islamic Travels and Tours offers adventure packages with shark-cage diving, Cape-to-Kruger honeymoons, and dinners hosted by local Muslim families.

To tap further into the halaal tourism gold mine the domestic tourism sector should pull up its socks and target this market aggressively, Vawda said. If not, it would lose out to competitors such as Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Kenya.

By next year, Kenya will have established a national certification programme to get more of its tourism businesses to comply with Islamic standards, as it seeks to tap into the halaal tourism market.

South Africa does not have a certification programme for accommodation - something the South African National Halaal Authority and its peer regulatory organisations want to address. Counting in South Africa's favour, however, are the vibrant Muslim communities in Durban and Cape Town.

"An overlooked fact is that South Africa offers a strong, reliable and workable Islamic infrastructure that has a heritage of over 300 years in the country, with a multitude of organisations, mosques, education, social welfare, medical and financial institutions," said Sanha spokesman Ebi Lockhat.

Cape Town tour operator Rushdi Harper, a member of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, said South Africa could boost its Muslim-friendly status if an effort was seen to be made in upgrading facilities and services.

"One simple example is that Muslims face a certain way when praying, towards Qibla in Mecca," he said. "An arrow pointing towards this direction could be installed against the ceiling in each room, should prayer facilities not be available."

Spearheading South Africa's Muslim-friendly tourism segment, Cape Town Tourism is working with CrescentRating to rate Muslim-friendly establishments in the city.

"Based on what we have learnt thus far, we are planning more education and awareness training concentrating on the restaurant and hotel industry as we realised that this is one of the key areas that requires in-depth training on catering to the faith-based needs of Muslim travellers," Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said.