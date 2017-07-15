Recession-hit City Lodge could tap five-star market

De Wet Schutte, analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said investor sentiment had become quite negative towards the travel and leisure sector. City Lodge was not an isolated case.

"The reality is that with a slowing economy - as we are in a technical recession - there will be downward pressure on the key metrics that drive the business," he said.

Occupancy for the group is likely to be under pressure and the Gauteng market in particular, had become more difficult in recent months, he added.

The group's interim report for the six months ended December 31 showed average occupancies had declined by 3% to 66%. Sandton and surrounding areas were a key node for the group and occupancy in the group's hotels there had been under pressure, Schutte said.

Occupancy rates at Tsogo Sun for the year ended March 31 had increased 0.8 percentage points to 63.3%. Sun International does not disclose occupancy rates.

City Lodge's share price fell by more than 7% this week but recovered, closing the week 4.4% down at R140 a share. Over the past 18 months or so, Sun International's share price had slumped 43%, Tsogo Sun was down 4.34% and City Lodge 4.9%.

"The economics that underpin the hotel industry in South Africa are sound - we are having some shorter-term challenges because of adverse conditions," he said.