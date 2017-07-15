New oversight is just the job, insists Adcorp

New legislation has made the labour environment formidably complicated, he says.

"A lot of employers are not compliant and they need hand-holding for that."

And they're going to need "serious hand-holding" when the national minimum wage comes in in May, he adds.

He says it is paradoxical that while the government has tried so hard to destroy labour brokers, its policies are making their services more indispensable than ever.

"Where you get more complexity, the better it is for our business. The more complexity out there, the stronger is the case to outsource to people who specialise in that."

He says trade unions drove the hostility to labour brokers, which they blamed for declining membership and, critically, membership fees. Contract workers are generally not unionised.

Pike says he believes they're fighting a losing battle because the international trend is towards contract labour and away from unionisation.

Not at South African universities such as the University of the Witwatersrand, however, which has converted its contract workers into permanent employees. The university felt that as contract workers they were exploited and paid slave wages.

"There's no doubt there are exploitative practices," says Pike. He says a large part of the problem has been the government's failure to enforce the legislation that is there to protect workers.

"The laws are there, but they're not enforced. So the government brought out new laws, and they're also not enforced. And now they've brought out a national minimum wage, which I hope is enforced.

"In theory a minimum wage should put paid to the argument that outsourcing leads to slave wages. If it is enforced. The problem is not outsourcing, it's lack of enforcement."

Although Adcorp has begun selling its noncore assets to reduce debt, Pike concedes it left it a bit late.

"Our gearing was too high, and this was shown up when South Africa had its credit downgrade, and liquidity and debt markets tightened up.

"We were caught a bit unawares by our level of gearing. We didn't see that coming."

He admits overheads got a bit out of control, but says an analyst's accusation that he was building an empire, not a business, is an oversimplification.

"We lost volume with the new labour laws. So suddenly you've got this engine room to service a particular level of business, your business retracts and then you're stuck with that overhead."

He denies that Adcorp is exiting the country, saying 70% of its business is still South African.

He argues it is "diversifying", not exiting, but the fact is that only five years ago 95% of its business came from South Africa. He doesn't deny the trend, only the rate at which it is happening.

"I don't see it going 70-30 the other way (that is, 70% offshore, 30% local) in two years. It might take us five to seven years."

But that's the direction?

"We want to focus on emerging markets. In places like Africa and Australia, we're a player of some significance."