Mining sheds jobs and mothballed mines unlikely to be reopened

However, in the past five years, during which the industry has retrenched about 14% of its workforce - 70000 workers - mines placed on care and maintenance have rarely reopened.

Prinsloo said unions tried to negotiate rehiring deals with companies in case a mine reopened, but there were no guarantees, especially with a dwindling mining sector, slow economic growth and now a detrimental Mining Charter.

Joseph Montisetsi, National Union of Mineworkers deputy president and a former AngloGold Ashanti worker, said he was aware of cases in which individuals would make a deal with company officials to be retrenched and rehired in order to get access to their pension fund. However, it was irresponsible to do that and the union was against it.

"It's because of the socioeconomic situation of the workers, and their indebtedness. Given the situation right now, people feel like they are in debt and can't survive and they want a supplement or cash to settle the debt. So they get the pension funds," Montisetsi said.

The companies benefited, he said, because when a mineworker was rehired he often got paid less. Then he had to start from scratch building a pension.

Prinsloo said it would be irresponsible for companies to retrench and then rehire workers because they needed access to their pension or provident funds.

He said you would always find people who would accept a voluntary retrenchment package for access to their pension funds, but they would have to start from scratch if rehired, which would be a financial setback for the worker.

Mineworkers are often vulnerable to unscrupulous lenders, which leaves many of them in debt.