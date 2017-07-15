Longer, healthier lives mark opportunity to retire from retirement

Retirement is a word that can instill fear if you are financially or mentally ill-prepared or it may be something you are too young to be bothered about, or you think you may never reach that age. But will you actually ever retire - and should you? Should your goal instead be financial freedom?

Many countries, including some in Europe, the US and Australia, have gradually increased the retirement age to 67 or 68 and are now questioning whether retirement is still relevant.

Americans have coined phrases such as "rewirement" and "refirement" to describe a time of life when you can leave formal employment and reinvent yourself in a new job or as a volunteer.

But there doesn't seem to be enough attention being paid to adapting traditional retirement and retirement ages in a world in which longevity is bringing about a massive demographic shift to older populations.

Rocco Carr, business development manager for Glacier, which is part of Sanlam, gives some idea of what longevity means for your retirement: a couple aged 65 today have a 50% chance of one of them reaching the age of 94.

There is also a 25% chance - a staggering one-in-four - of one of them living until 100, he says.

With medical and other technology advancing at a brisk pace, life expectancies will continue to rise, he says.

The chance that you or your spouse might live to 100 means you will have to plan for your retirement savings to provide an income for you for 35 years - almost as long as your working life.

It becomes increasingly difficult to imagine how 40 years of contributing a small percentage of your salary - typically no more than 15% - will provide an income at retirement that lasts for almost as many years.

Then consider how most of us will study for longer, travel or possibly only begin working well after the age of 25.

Or we may start working at that age - but with student debt to pay off.

Earlier this year, MFS Investment Management in Boston conducted a survey that showed that 80% of millennials (those currently aged 21 to 36) and 70% of Generation Xers (aged 37 to 51) have either delayed or said they expect to delay a major life event, such as having children or buying a home.