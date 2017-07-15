"However, this does not mean that South Africa's story will necessarily follow the Zimbabwean playbook," she said.

South African politicians have become increasingly reliant on populist policies to score points with a restless electorate, invoking issues from the land question — which refuses to die down and came up for debate again at last month's ANC policy conference — to tougher mining legislation in the Mining Charter.

Anne Frühauf said liberation-movement parties tended to have a political shelf-life of two to three decades.

"They tend to court the electorate with past achievements, but often fall short when voters begin to judge them on their ability to deliver services and economic opportunities.

"As the 2016 [local government] election showed, South African voters, particularly younger urban voters, increasingly think about bread-and-butter issues when they cast their ballot," she said.

Electoral theft

At his weakest point politically, after a rejection in a referendum vote in 2000, President Robert Mugabe turned to populist policies such as the land question.

He used these and, later, the 51% indigenisation law, to curry favour with voters regardless of the implications these policies had for the economy.

Gary van Staden, an economic analyst at NKC African Economics, said the ANC was likely to meet resistance if it continued on its current trajectory, and would have to bear significant political costs if it persisted.

"There are superficial similarities on the issues of land and mining rights, but the levels of repression, violence and electoral theft that have maintained Mugabe and his cohorts are not in sight in South Africa, nor would they be allowed by our people to take hold," Van Staden said.

A series of questionable decisions by President Jacob Zuma, primarily involving cabinet reshuffles, have ensured that South Africa's economic performance in the first half of the year will make this yet another annus horribilis for the country.