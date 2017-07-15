Do your homework for varsity savings
Saving for your child's tertiary education can feel like an impossibility, especially when you think what four years at university is likely to cost 15 years from now. While costs vary, expect to pay about R925,000 for an arts degree, according to one life assurer.
But if you put away R680 a month for the next 15 years you would get there, assuming you increase your contributions by 9% a year to keep pace with education inflation. This calculation also assumes that your savings will grow at a nominal rate of 11.8% a year (meaning, a real rate of 5.8% and a 6% inflation rate).
Where should you put your money to get a real return of 5.8% a year?
John Anderson, head of group client solutions at Alexander Forbes, says you would have to invest in balanced funds with a high equity exposure (65% to 75%) to have a reasonable chance of achieving this target.
Tax-free investments, unit trust funds and exchange-traded funds are the products most commonly recommended by financial advisers for saving for a tertiary education.
1. Tax-free investments
The benefit of not paying tax on interest, dividends or capital gains over the long term is significant. For example, if you put R33,000 a year into a balanced fund in a tax-free investment, after 15 years you would have contributed R495,000, made a return of just over R1.3-million, and saved yourself R123,000 in taxes.
Another benefit of a tax-free investment is that you can make contributions to investments in your children's names as well as to your own.
However, annual and lifetime contribution limits apply: you can't contribute more than R33,000 a year (or R2750 a month) to each investor's TFI, nor more than R500,000 over each investor's lifetime.
There's no limit on withdrawals from a TFI, but amounts withdrawn cannot be replaced. If you saved R100,000 in a TFI and then withdrew it, your future contributions could not exceed R400,000.
A tax-free savings account can have an underlying investment that is a bank deposit, a unit trust fund, an ETF or an endowment policy. In bank deposit tax-free savings accounts, the interest is typically on a tiered rate. The higher the sum invested, the higher the interest paid.
With inflation at 5.4% (for the year to end- May) you need to be earning more than 5.4% for your money to keep its value.
Natasja Norval Hart, wealth manager at GCI Wealth, says the tax benefits and the low-cost nature of TFIs make them her preferred vehicle for education savings. "Companies are restricted in terms of what they can charge you when you invest in a TFI. For example, no unit trust fund with a performance fee can be used in a TFI," she says.
You can be charged fees for advice if you used a financial adviser, and a platform fee should you want the flexibility to switch from one fund to another.
2. Unit trust funds
Unit trust funds give you the benefit of a professional fund manager selecting securities across markets or asset classes. Some are offered with minimum investments as low as R100 a month and you can stop and restart contributions without incurring penalties. They are also transparent, well-regulated and generally low cost. You can invest in a unit trust fund directly or through a TFI. If you do not use a TFI, you will pay tax on all interest earned (above the threshold at your marginal rate) and dividends at a rate of 20%. And if you sell your unit trust fund and make a capital gain of more than R40,000 in any tax year, you will pay capital gains tax.
You should only invest in a unit trust fund outside of a TFI if you are already saving the maximum into a TFI, Norval Hart says, and if you have more than 10 years to save you should invest in a fund with a moderate-aggressive or aggressive mandate.
3. Exchange-traded funds
An ETF is a passive investment which replicates an index.
They are generally cheaper than actively managed unit trust funds, but not necessarily cheaper than passively managed unit trust funds. As with unit trust funds, you can invest in them directly and pay dividends tax and capital gains tax, or through a TFI.
Pat Blamire, an independent financial adviser at Chartered Wealth Solutions, says the Satrix 40 fund, which is 100% invested in equities, is a popular choice for grandparents saving for their grandchildren.
In addition to the Satrix 40, there are other ETFs that invest in the top shares on the JSE, such as the Ashburton Top40 and the Stanlib Swix 40.
Daniel Wessels, on his blogsite The South African Index Investor, says an ETF like the Satrix 40 provides a cost-effective mechanism to gain well-diversified exposure to the JSE.
You can invest in ETFs on a recurring basis (savings plan) from as little as R300 a month, which would be impractical and expensive if you tried to buy the underlying shares, Wessels says.
