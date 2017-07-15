Do your homework for varsity savings

Saving for your child's tertiary education can feel like an impossibility, especially when you think what four years at university is likely to cost 15 years from now. While costs vary, expect to pay about R925,000 for an arts degree, according to one life assurer.

But if you put away R680 a month for the next 15 years you would get there, assuming you increase your contributions by 9% a year to keep pace with education inflation. This calculation also assumes that your savings will grow at a nominal rate of 11.8% a year (meaning, a real rate of 5.8% and a 6% inflation rate).

Where should you put your money to get a real return of 5.8% a year?

John Anderson, head of group client solutions at Alexander Forbes, says you would have to invest in balanced funds with a high equity exposure (65% to 75%) to have a reasonable chance of achieving this target.

Tax-free investments, unit trust funds and exchange-traded funds are the products most commonly recommended by financial advisers for saving for a tertiary education.

1. Tax-free investments

The benefit of not paying tax on interest, dividends or capital gains over the long term is significant. For example, if you put R33,000 a year into a balanced fund in a tax-free investment, after 15 years you would have contributed R495,000, made a return of just over R1.3-million, and saved yourself R123,000 in taxes.

Another benefit of a tax-free investment is that you can make contributions to investments in your children's names as well as to your own.

However, annual and lifetime contribution limits apply: you can't contribute more than R33,000 a year (or R2750 a month) to each investor's TFI, nor more than R500,000 over each investor's lifetime.

There's no limit on withdrawals from a TFI, but amounts withdrawn cannot be replaced. If you saved R100,000 in a TFI and then withdrew it, your future contributions could not exceed R400,000.

A tax-free savings account can have an underlying investment that is a bank deposit, a unit trust fund, an ETF or an endowment policy. In bank deposit tax-free savings accounts, the interest is typically on a tiered rate. The higher the sum invested, the higher the interest paid.

With inflation at 5.4% (for the year to end- May) you need to be earning more than 5.4% for your money to keep its value.