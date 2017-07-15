Consolation for doomed employees

"It's not that there are no jobs in the economy, it's just that some centres are growing. Among the retailers that we have spoken to, some have vacancies, and they could take on a few people," said Willis.

In the process of recreating retail jobs, employees who earn between R2500 and R5000 would be considered.

Stuttafords CEO Robert Amoils said this week: "Assuming all stores close [Sandton and Eastgate will be the last to close], 950 jobs will be lost, including those in Namibia and Botswana."

All head-office positions would become redundant and be subject to a retrenchment process, he said.

"A large percentage of head-office staff have already become redundant and therefore rationalised to align head-office infra-structure with the remaining store base," Amoils said.

He added that all employees had been notified of store closures where appropriate and all had been dealt with in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

But it is not just Stuttafords that has been hurt.

The retail sector is in dire straits as discretionary spending narrows and consumers feel the pinch.

The pressure will be transferred to retailers, and those who fail to adapt to the evolving needs of the market will struggle to stay afloat in the new retail environment.

With unemployment in South Africa at 27.7%, pending job losses in the retail sector signal an economy in crisis. According to Bloomberg data, unemployment in South Africa is expected to rise to 28.3% by 2019, and a number of these job losses will be in the retail sector.

Confidence dipping

This week, the FNB/BER reported its consumer confidence index had dropped to -9 in the second quarter compared to -5 in the previous quarter, well below the long-term average of +4.

Many retailers remain silent on the proposed losses in the sector. Truworths and Mr Price did not respond to requests for comment.