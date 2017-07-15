'Conservative strategy' that cost investor a fortune

Time in the market, not timing the market, is the investment advice offered by those in know.

In the latter case, investors attempt to call the right time to move in and out of the market or switch between asset classes.

That's what one investor, call him Jack Green, tried to do.

In August 2008, just before the market crash, Green withdrew his retirement savings from the living annuity in which he had invested and from which he was drawing a monthly pension.

He had been invested in a multi-asset or balanced unit trust fund exposed to equities, bonds, listed property and cash. He invested instead in a less-risky bond fund.

For the next six months, Green felt like a hero: as the global financial crisis took hold, the All Share index fell another 32%, dragging down the balanced fund in which he had been invested; it was nearly 18% down by February 2009. His new bond fund investment was up 8% over the same period.

At this point, Green's investment was worth R865,000.

Soon the effects of the financial crisis receded and market behaviour became more normal, but Green ignored his financial adviser's recommendation to invest back into a balanced fund.

Her advice was based on sound evidence that, as a long-term investor, you need a healthy exposure to equities to stay ahead of inflation. Green stubbornly stayed invested in a bond fund.