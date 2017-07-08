When just one job isn't enough to pay the bills

Self-employment may be on the decline, but more employed people are setting up sideline businesses to supplement their income, the latest Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor shows.

The monitor, now in its 11th year, is a survey of urbanworking South Africans, examining their levels of savings and investment as well as their attitudes to finances.

Questions to the 1000 respondents deal with household rather than personal circumstances, because household income is considered a more appropriate measure of saving and spending patterns.

Appetite for it

Old Mutual said this was because financial and investment decisions were often made jointly between a couple, especially in relation to big decisions such as home loans, retirement and children's education.

This year's monitor shows that self-employment has decreased from 12% to 8%.

Priya Naicker, advice manager for Old Mutual Personal Finance, said this was largely due to limited support for entrepreneurs and uncertainty in a tough economic environment.

But "while those who run their own businesses are in the minority, this doesn't mean to say that there's no appetite for it", said Lynette Nicholson, research manager at Old Mutual.

"On the contrary, 27% of those who are not self-employed - in other words, people with jobs - say they think about starting their own business all the time or a lot of the time."

Respondents to the survey said the main barrier to starting their own business was lack of funding, followed by lack of confidence, and uncertainty about the type of business they would like to own. Fear of losing a steady income was holding 14% back.

Significant amount

Naicker said Old Mutual was rolling out a new proposition for entrepreneurs, to provide essential support, including funding and cover for trade risk (such as when a client doesn't pay). As more and more South Africans feel the pinch, a growing number of working people are finding ways to supplement their incomes by taking on extra work.

An additional survey among city dwellers earning more than R5000 a month found that 37% of them have a sideline business or job. Old Mutual calls them "slashers" - referring to the "slash" between their job titles. For example, beautician/baker.

This was a global phenomenon, Nicholson said. But in South Africa, it seems to be a trend among people in the middle- to upper-income bands.

Almost a quarter of "slashers" are making R5000 or more a month from their sideline jobs. "That's a significant amount of extra money per month and it's critical that you get the right advice on how to save or invest it," Naicker said. "While it can be extremely beneficial to improve cash flow, it could also be used to exploit tax advantages."

Most slashers (63%) say they enjoy having more than one job, and most (53%) would like to make a career out of their sideline.

The main reason for taking on an extra job is to live more comfortably, but other top reasons include "saving for a rainy day" and "to pay off debt", and "to make ends meet".