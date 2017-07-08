Tough fight awaits Louisiana-style fast chicken

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen may crack South Africa's brutally competitive chicken market but it will take time, creativity and loads of cash.

The US-based brand will launch its first local store in Sandton City, Johannesburg, on Thursday, with former Burger King South Africa CEO Jaye Sinclair at the helm.

Local franchisee Siyaghopa Trading Group has put all its eggs in one basket - it was specifically established to roll out Popeyes. Sinclair resigned from Burger King in February last year and shortly thereafter, with his Siyaghopa associates, began talks for the New Orleans-style chicken brand's master development rights.

Sinclair, who had been eyeing Popeyes since 2010, said: "The quick service restaurant [QSR] segment is one part of the economy that is showing consistent growth. It seems to have been buoyed because some people are eating down and other people are emerging into the market."

The QSR segment is going to be worth around R40-billion next year and chicken makes up more than 50% of that, he added.

"I believe Popeyes is one of the last major players that we could bring to South Africa that would fit the country's profile."

Popeyes will follow its Sandton launch with stores in Eastgate Mall, east of Johannesburg, and Menlyn Mall in Pretoria. Siyaghopa has committed to opening six stores in Gauteng by the end of its first year in business.

"You need to cluster a brand to create a brand. If you open stores randomly throughout a whole country you don't create a brand presence," Sinclair said.

But Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said it was likely to take more than that to get the brand off the ground.

"The chicken market is very well established in this country, with three leading brands principally in different categories catering to different LSMs," he said.

"Interestingly, in the last two years fast food companies internationally that have come into the market place [have done well] - be it doughnuts, burgers or ice cream - but chicken brands haven't done as well.

"If Famous Brands couldn't make it work with their unlimited resources and their unlimited expertise in the fast food segment of this country, owning over 2000 restaurants, it makes you wonder why the local market simply doesn't understand the imported chicken market."

Clark was referring to Church's Chicken, which Famous Brands, the owner of Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs, opened in 2001. Within a year the brand was shut down.

"The South African consumer is very [unadventurous] in the taste profile of the food that they have. They are used to having what they are used to," Clark said.

He added that it would take deep pockets to launch a significant number of stores to create a brand presence and soldier through initial losses in the economic downturn.

Stubborn local palates and low consumer spending may put Popeyes on the back foot as it enters a market dominated by established brands KFC, Chicken Licken and Nando's, but Sinclair is adamant that now is the right time to push ahead.

"In November last year we did consumer testing in a controlled environment, where we did research on the taste profiles and the preference and the likes of what would be our consumer in the market and when we finished that the results were quite astounding. We had a 98% approval rate.

"We will adapt the menu to local flavours and tastes. We've got a curry mayonnaise that's going to be one of our dipping sauces. That's unique to South Africa. It was developed around taking some of the flavours from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape."

Orin Tambo, a senior analyst at capital markets and financial services research firm Intellidex, said Popeyes could succeed if it disrupted the market.

"I think the market is receptive to new creative ideas. Take RocoMamas, for instance. It also invaded a crowded segment but is growing fast because South Africans love it."

However, Tambo said, he believed Popeyes was making a mistake in opening a store in Africa's richest square mile.

"Deep-fried chicken is seen to be big among the mid and lower end of the market. KFC, for instance, ended up closing its Sandton City outlet because it was mostly empty."

Popeyes will target consumers in the LSM six to 10, who are aspirational and aged 19 to 45, Sinclair said. "I see Popeyes as a dominant player in the market here. I think we can definitely take some market share."

But Clark said established local chicken brands would not give up their market share without a fight.

"There's going to be a price war," he said.