SA ponders expensive fuel supply options

South Africa has four crude oil refineries. Calref, which was owned by Chevron, is in Cape Town. The group sold 75% of its stake to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, for R11.3-billion in March. In Durban, Engen owns the Enref refinery and Shell and BP own the Sapref refinery jointly. Sasol and Total own Natref, in Sasolburg.

Tshifularo said capacity would have to increase to deal with expected demand. But when that demand might emerge, spurred by global economic growth, is anyone's guess.

The IMF hinted at the quandary in its World Economic Outlook for April, titled Gaining Momentum? It projected world growth at 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018, far from the more than 5% experienced before the financial crisis in 2008. South Africa, which generally tracks the global economy, is falling well below global growth levels.

Economy slowing down

Michael Potgieter, a financial market analyst at ETM Analytics, said Europe and the US were still hampered by similar fragilities that caused the financial crisis, and that Fed and ECB policies had merely papered over them.

China's economy on the other hand was slowing down. This made them unlikely candidates to boost global growth. Emerging markets have by and large shied away from the kinds of structural reforms needed to support strong growth levels.

If South Africa chooses to invest in a new refinery, it could be left with overcapacity while waiting for the global economy to recover, similar to the situation Eskom is in.

An option is to depend on imports when demand increases, but then South Africa could find itself in a situation similar to that in 2008, when it was unable to meet the demand for electricity.

Tshifularo said the refining process produced key products other than petrol and diesel, such as jet fuel, paraffin and various chemicals. There would be a massive forex exposure if South Africa had to keep importing these products in increasing amounts.

Alwyn van der Lith, an industry expert at KPMG in South Africa, said the question was not if South Africa was going to build a refinery but whether it would upgrade refineries for the cleaner fuels specifications. This programme aims to produce petrol and diesel to meet Euro 5 vehicle standards that clean up emissions, but implementation has stalled.