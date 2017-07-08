SA ponders expensive fuel supply options
South Africa is in a catch-22, facing a choice of whether to invest billions in building a new oil refinery or not being able to meet demand for fuel in the future.
Earlier this year, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told parliament the cabinet would decide by December about building a refinery through a public-private partnership. In 2010, when a similar proposal was made, the cabinet balked at the R10-billion price tag.
Department of Energy spokeswoman Nomvula Khalo said it was the right time to build a refinery, which would take about five years to complete. The refinery would ensure security of fuel supply and could minimise the negative impact on the balance of payments of importing refined fuel.
SA has the second-largest oil-refining capacity in Africa after Egypt. A KPMG report said that in 2014 the country had a refining capacity of 503 000 barrels a day
There was a shortage of refining capacity, not only in South Africa but in the Southern African Customs Union and SADC, Khalo said. And increased refining capacity was needed globally to meet growth in demand.
"The current oversupply of products will not be there forever," she said, adding that itwas the result of new export refineries in India and other Asian countries.
The cost of building a refinery is unclear as it depends on the size, location and the nature of the products produced.
Imports increasing
The amount of refined petroleum products South Africa imports has been increasing.
Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association, said South Africa was a net importer of refined petroleum products, importing about five billion litres a year - about 20% of its current daily production.
He estimated that South African refineries were operating at 70% capacity, one of the reasons there is a need to import refined products. Another reason is that South African refineries have not been upgraded and cannot produce certain fuels.
He said what drove refinery investment was government regulation or the tightening of fuel specifications. These have not been implemented in South Africa.
The current oversupply will not be there foreverNomvula Khalo, Department of Energy spokeswoman
South Africa has four crude oil refineries. Calref, which was owned by Chevron, is in Cape Town. The group sold 75% of its stake to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, for R11.3-billion in March. In Durban, Engen owns the Enref refinery and Shell and BP own the Sapref refinery jointly. Sasol and Total own Natref, in Sasolburg.
Tshifularo said capacity would have to increase to deal with expected demand. But when that demand might emerge, spurred by global economic growth, is anyone's guess.
The IMF hinted at the quandary in its World Economic Outlook for April, titled Gaining Momentum? It projected world growth at 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018, far from the more than 5% experienced before the financial crisis in 2008. South Africa, which generally tracks the global economy, is falling well below global growth levels.
Economy slowing down
Michael Potgieter, a financial market analyst at ETM Analytics, said Europe and the US were still hampered by similar fragilities that caused the financial crisis, and that Fed and ECB policies had merely papered over them.
China's economy on the other hand was slowing down. This made them unlikely candidates to boost global growth. Emerging markets have by and large shied away from the kinds of structural reforms needed to support strong growth levels.
If South Africa chooses to invest in a new refinery, it could be left with overcapacity while waiting for the global economy to recover, similar to the situation Eskom is in.
An option is to depend on imports when demand increases, but then South Africa could find itself in a situation similar to that in 2008, when it was unable to meet the demand for electricity.
Tshifularo said the refining process produced key products other than petrol and diesel, such as jet fuel, paraffin and various chemicals. There would be a massive forex exposure if South Africa had to keep importing these products in increasing amounts.
Alwyn van der Lith, an industry expert at KPMG in South Africa, said the question was not if South Africa was going to build a refinery but whether it would upgrade refineries for the cleaner fuels specifications. This programme aims to produce petrol and diesel to meet Euro 5 vehicle standards that clean up emissions, but implementation has stalled.
Shane Jegels, the CEO and chairman of Gulfstream Energy, said the company had landed its first shipment of 10 million litres of diesel on Monday at the Burgan Cape Terminals. Until now it had bought its requirements from local refineries.
Jegels said there were benefits to obtaining petroleum products independently. He would not be shipping in all such products - only when it was economical and the company could improve its service to customers.
Please login or register to comment.