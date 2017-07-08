Rift at G20 summit as US plays tough nut

Divisions between world leaders over the direction of global economic policy were blown open again on Friday as a G20 summit quickly ran into headwinds over free trade.

Government officials in Hamburg, Germany, are struggling to agree on a final statement that would bridge differences between the US and most of the other G20 countries on trade, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

Work on language acceptable to all on climate was abandoned by the sherpas and left to the summiteers to hash out. On both issues, officials pointed the finger at US recalcitrance.

"The sherpas still have a big chunk of work ahead on the statement on trade," Merkel told reporters after chairing the first session.

"These discussions are very difficult - I don't want to beat around the bush."

Merkel is trying to find common ground at one of the most highly anticipated summits in years as leaders struggle to adjust to the era of Donald Trump and America First.

The last major summit of G7 leaders in May ended with the US isolated on climate change, and Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off this meeting with a coded criticism of how certain "developed nations" have "significantly backtracked" on issues such as trade and climate change.

Talks ran aground as helicopters buzzed over the port city and police sirens blared amid sometimes violent protests from anti-globalisation activists and anarchist groups.

The negotiations stumbled even after Merkel said most G20 leaders were committed to trade that was "free" but also "fair trade", a semantic concession to Trump's complaint that global commerce is biased against the US.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who hosted the G7 in Sicily, said that discussion on bolstering growth without "defensive stands on protectionism" remained open.

The issue of climate change was "naturally linked" to trade, with an "overwhelming majority" of G20 countries supporting the Paris accord, he said.

"We have to decide, either we go for free and fair trade, or each nation protects its own garden," he told reporters.

Even President Vladimir Putin, who met with Trump for the first time on Friday, pushed the US leader on trade, according to Russia's economy minister.

"Nineteen countries were speaking about free trade and one country was highlighting that this country - the US - needs reciprocal approach to the trade," Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview in English with Bloomberg Television.

"So that was kind of dissonance between the position of the United States and the position of all other countries."

Bloomberg