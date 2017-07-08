Retail job cuts loom as spending is squeezed

As retail and consumer businesses continue to see margins freeze, industry pundits warn that job losses may be on the horizon for what were once the darling stocks of the JSE.

Rod Salmon, a consumer and retail analyst at Barclays, speaking on the sidelines of the Australian Business Chamber retail panel discussion in Sandton on Friday, said the retail industry was expected to see job cuts.

"If you look at how many jobs Edcon cut, they are going to have the same in Woolworths, Truworths and TFG ... everyone will cut jobs to become more efficient."

Salmon said other apparel retailers would go through what Edcon had been going through in the last three years.

"They are about to go through that now, because we are in a low-growth environment. Or they can expand geographically, which we've seen with TFG, Truworths and Spar all moving offshore," said Salmon.

He added that for retailers the two biggest costs were rent and staff and to create greater efficiencies retailers would now have to start shedding in those key areas.

Hard yards

Edcon CEO Bernie Brookes has not been immune to job losses, having closed down 100 stores last year, with 150 more expected to close this year.

"We took over R1-billion in costs out.We took a couple of thousand people out of the office and we did a little bit of the hard yards to make the business going forward.

"That's exactly what we are hearing from MRP and Truworths and that they have to take sustainable cost reduction to sustain the future," said Brookes, who was speaking at the panel discussion.

"That metamorphosis that has happened over the last two years has given us a burning platform and a need to do things that the other retailers now have to do. You can't live on a Stuttafords world of high costs, high margins and a high price. In this environment there is not much disposable income available, so it's going to get worse," said Brookes.

MRP was unable to comment as directors who are authorised to speak on behalf of the group were not available. Truworths and Woolworths did not respond.

In the past year alone, the retail stocks of Truworths, MRP and Woolworths have declined 15%, 26.2% and 23% respectively, while TFG gained a marginal 1.74%.

Retail is one of the biggest employers in the country, with consumption contributing about 63% of the country's GDP.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, in the first quarter 3.2 million people were employed in the trade sector. This makes the sector the second-largest employer after the government.

On a quarterly basis 15 000 jobs were lost in the sector, which could be an early indication of worse to come or could be explained by a temporary increase in seasonal workers over the festive season. On an annual basis 49 000 more people were employed in the trade sector.

Speaking about the possibility of strikes in response to job losses in the sector, Salmon said: "The trouble is how do you stop them from happening?" For retailers, it was about going out of business or trimming their costs, he said.

Fewer orders

The manufacturing industry, which is largely supported by the retail industry, is already feeling the knock-on effects.

Andre Kriel, general secretary at the South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu), said the organisation was concerned about the state of retail, as most of Sactwu's members were in manufacturing and were affected by retail's struggles.

"A downturn in retail sales essentially means there are fewer orders for our factories, and we are already witnessing this within the industry. There are currently high incidences of short time, and job loss levels and factory closures have risen in the past 18 months. We expect this trend to continue," said Kriel.

The clothing, textile, footwear and leather (CTFL) manufacturing industry - in which most of Sactwu's members work - supplies the domestic market, and the retail sector is by far the largest channel.

"This means that stability in our factories is tied to the fortunes of the domestic retail industry. This is particularly true since South African retailers such as TFG, Woolworths, Edcon, Mr Price and Truworths have been doing more local sourcing in recent years," said Kriel.

Pensions threat

Kriel added that the shareholders of many South African retailers include a large number of private pension funds and public sector pension funds through the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

"If South African retailers struggle, it means the savings of workers will be worse off," he added. "The threats are not academic. They have a real bearing on the developmental potential and livelihoods of South African citizens: South African pension funds and savings will be impacted, and jobs ..."