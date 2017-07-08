Growthpoint casts net far and wide

Growthpoint, the largest South African-based property fund, is struggling to move the needle and grow, but it is trying an array of methods to do so.

Growthpoint's asset base, which includes half of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, is worth about R120-billion on a consolidated basis. It has a market capitalisation of R71-billion. The company has invested extensively in South Africa and also in Australia, through its subsidiary Growthpoint Australia.

Its latest plan is to invest in healthcare - but through an off-balance-sheet entity called Growthpoint Healthcare.

Its African fund has not worked yet, due to challenges in getting money out of some countries, and analysts have been critical of its expansion into Romania's office market.

MD Estienne de Klerk said he wanted Growthpoint Healthcare to be worth R10-billion in five years, after which it could be listed separately. The company, launched last week, has a R2.5-billion portfolio with two hospitals in Cape Town and two in Durban.

The entity is being externally managed. But a number of analysts would rather it was included on Growthpoint's balance sheet to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Fayyaz Mottiar, head of listed property at Absa Asset Management, said he was very concerned about Growthpoint being an external manager of the healthcare group as this was not in the interests of good governance. "The whole industry has moved away from listed companies acting as external manager. We want to align the interests of management with those of shareholders," he said.

Late to the party

Many property companies have invested in eastern Europe over the past two years. Critics feel that Growthpoint has come too late to the party.

Last year it bought an interest in Globalworth Real Estate Investment, a Romanian group. Romania has been growing healthily alongside other countries in the region but Growthpoint's investment is relatively small.

The company spent only 186-million-euros - R2.7-billion at the time - on a 26.9% interest in Globalworth.

This was a drop in the ocean compared to rival Redefine Properties, which created Echo Polska Properties Polish, said Anas Madhi, executive director at Meago Asset Management.