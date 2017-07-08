Couple need a holiday from run-in with vacation club contract

Malcolm and Amanda Allen value family time, so they decided this year that they would prioritise holidays with their two young children.

Not long after that, the couple, from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng, were beguiled into parting with their holiday savings in exchange for "points" sold by Dream Vacation Club. But they soon realised something was wrong.

Their story is all too familiar. They entered a competition to win an all-expenses-paid holiday to KwaZulu-Natal. Then they accepted an invitation to attend the big draw, where they were guaranteed a prize. The event, at a four-star venue, would include a no-obligation presentation.

The presentation was compelling: membership of Dream Vacation Club meant a lifetime of holidays. With more than 100 destinations locally and partners abroad, there was no shortage of options.

"We tried to ask all the right questions," said Amanda. "We were told we could cancel at any time and without penalty if we hadn't used any points in the year of cancellation."

They also spent time questioning the consultant about the value of the points, and the type of holidays they could expect for 2000 points, which was what the consultant proposed they buy.

They were told that, out of season, a flat at La Montagne resort in Ballito, about 40km north of Durban, would only require 40% of their 2 000 points. The rest could be used later that same year or credited to the next year.

The initial asking price for the points was more than the couple could afford, so the consultant made a counteroffer: 2 000 points at R45 456, payable over 48 months.

"We used our holiday savings as a deposit and signed a monthly debit order for R900 a month to cover the rest," Amanda said.

But when, about two weeks later, she found the time to read the brochure and all the documents they had signed, Amanda discovered that, among other things, they were liable for an unspecified annual levy.

When asked to explain, the consultant repeated that all they needed to pay for was the points, implying that the brochure was wrong. But when contacted, the consultant's manager confirmed that the brochure was right.

"We made it clear we weren't happy, but they kept saying we should 'try the product' and offered us a free holiday. But we refused," said Amanda.

When the Allens sent the club a letter of cancellation, it was promptly rejected on the grounds that the five-day cooling-off period had expired.

After some toing and froing with the club, the couple engaged a lawyer, believing it was worth spending money on one if they could get out of their R45 000 commitment.

Trudie Broekmann, an attorney who specialises in consumer law, sent a letter demanding that the Allens be reimbursed for their deposit and any instalments paid, with interest, plus legal fees.

Cancellation of the agreement was not necessary, she said, because it was a prohibited agreement and therefore void. In terms of the Consumer Protection Act, unconscionable conduct by a supplier of goods or services is prohibited and renders a contract void.

So, too, does conduct that is misleading or deceptive, or is reasonably likely to mislead or deceive a consumer.

"It's not true that it's impossible to cancel a contract after the cooling-off period has elapsed," Broekmann said. "The act says a consumer is entitled to cancel a contract at any time, and common law allows you to cancel if the supplier is in substantial breach of the contract."

The consultant's claim that the only payments needed were the instalments to purchase the points was a misrepresentation of the terms of the contract - also misleading or deceptive, Broekmann said.

The letter went on to state that points sold to the consumers were worthless and practically impossible to sell.

"Should you contest the contention that the points are worthless, we invite you to make an offer to our clients in respect of the points they purchased from you," Broekmann wrote.

Within a week of the letter being sent, the Allens had been reimbursed by the company.

Commenting on the matter, David Cooper, credit manager for Dream Vacation Club, said it was not policy to try and retain members should they not be satisfied.

Amanda said they felt fortunate to have extricated themselves from the contract. "My advice to other consumers is: don't be rushed into signing anything. Read the entire contract before you sign and don't hesitate to contact a lawyer as soon as you realise you've been deceived," she said.