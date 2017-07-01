Iceland battens down hatches, cooling investor inflows amid volcanic growth

The economy is booming again, and hedge funds and other foreign investors want exposure to a surging tourism sector, banks, property, infrastructure and the soaring krona.

Most capital controls from the 2008 banking crisis were lifted in March allowing money to flow in and out of the country more freely. But with more than 20 financial crises since 1875 and warnings from economists about the risk of overheating again, the government is being cautious.

It has left in place restrictions making it prohibitively expensive to buy government bonds which offer returns of 4.5%, the highest of any developed economy.

This week, the central bank took another step to try and break the cycle of boom and bust on the isolated North Atlantic island, clamping down on derivatives and other avenues it was worried were being used to bet on the krona.

"There are a bunch of people I know who would love to put money into Iceland but they simply can't because of restrictions on the inflows," said Mark Dowding, who runs a hedge fund at BlueBay Asset Management and bought into the Icelandic government bond market in 2015, before the central bank rules were introduced.

The government is preparing other steps to make Iceland less attractive - a contrast to other economies recovering from crisis which have welcomed inflows of money.

The government is preparing to raise taxes for the tourism industry, which has been growing at 20%-25% a year as foreigners flock to its volcanoes, glaciers and geysers.

It is also considering a currency peg for the krona.

Iceland offers other exciting investment opportunities: growth of more than 6% is forecast this year, and the krona is up 20% versus both the dollar and euro over the past 12 months.

The central bank has cut interest rates four times in the past year, and analysts say it would need to cut further if it wants to slow the rise of the currency: new-car sales are at the highest in 10 years. Marriott will open Iceland's first five-star hotel next year. Data centre firms are also moving in as the climate and cheap geothermal energy cut costs of cooling server stacks.

Meanwhile, a potential float of Arion Bank, the domestic arm that emerged from the collapsed Kaupthing bank, is expected to lead to a surge of new foreign money into the stock market, which lists just 17 firms.

The International Monetary Fund said in a report last week that there was a need for "vigilance with regard to credit growth and the real estate sector, labour market tightening and wage increases". It called for capital inflows to be managed carefully.

Reuters