Durban Chamber of Commerce ‘in crisis’

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry goes into its annual general meet on Monday in what has been described as a full-blown "crisis".

In the last six months, every member of the seven-member board — except outgoing chamber Zeph Ndlovu and ex-officio member CEO Dumile Cele — has resigned, many citing weak leadership, stifling of differing views, failure to host regular meetings, and inadequately investigating allegations of "serious" financial irregularities. Several prominent council members have also since resigned, most for the same reasons.

The chamber has about 2,900 members.

On Friday morning, Ndlovu, while adamant that there was "no crisis at all", confirmed that "only" a quarter of the chamber‘s council — eight of the 32 members – had resigned. He said their reasons ranged from personal commitments, illness and "personal gripes".

"The chamber remains intact, there is no exodus that has taken place," he maintained.

However, Business Times has been given copies of some of the resignation letters, many of them making damning claims, including:

• Irregularities into the election of new forum chairs were never acted upon;

• Allegations of financial mismanagement were inadequately investigated;

• There is a lack of transparency and accountability; and

• There is an extreme breakdown of corporate governance.

One of the resignation letters, by vice president Vani Moodley, submitted on June 6, states that there was "chaos unfolding".

"Recent weeks have seen chaos unfolding in the chamber, specifically in the sphere in which I hold my position, as a result of…alleged financial irregularities, lack of proper governance practices, a question of ethical leadership, inadequate leadership, compromising of our fiduciary duties as board members, lack of transparency [and] irregular voting/election processes at forum elections," she wrote.

Another letter, dated June 7, by vice president of finance, Muhammad Seedat, said: "We, as the rest of the board, approached you almost a year ago to point out irregularities within the chamber… When you continually ignored the cry for rescue and we realised we could no longer rely on you to lead the chamber impartially, we humbly asked that you step down for the benefit of the chamber. This, too, fell on deaf ears.

"There has been an extreme breakdown of corporate governance and it is with this in mind, and no sight of improvement of other options…that I tender my immediate resignation."

A third letter, by council member Advocate Khaya Thango, states: "I have realised that there was a growing tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, of failing to follow, uphold, protect and defend good governance in the Chamber. Lack of transparency and accountability casts doubt on the bona fides of the organisation‘s leadership and raises questions about long-term sustainability of the organisation. This stops at your door, Mr President."

The 160-year-old Durban Chamber — with its approximately 2,900 members, comprising of small, medium and large business — is meant to be the voice of business in the city. According to Cele, its role is, primarily, to contribute towards building and creating an envionrment that is condusive to business operations in eThekwini and beyond. It also provides services and advice that is revelant to businesses in the metro.

Thango said on Friday that he would not be at the AGM, especially with the "crisis" at the organisation.

"It has become a one-man show and I don‘t want to be associated with the chamber anymore," he said.

Ndolvu denied any wrongdoing.

"The chamber has been more than accommodating in reaching out to these colleagues on an endless list of complaints, which in the main have been self-serving. These colleagues have been disruptive, condescending and outright rebellious. In our effort to serve out members, as council, we had to deal with behaviour that is self-serving and counter-productive. They have engaged in behaviour that systematically sought to disrupt the operation of the chamber, thereby leaving the impression that the chamber is in crisis. The chamber has been exposed to sustained effort of subversion, however we have remained focused in serving our members as the voice of business," he said.