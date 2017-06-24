Pick a medical aid scheme to suit your needs and wallet

Members and would-be members of open medical schemes, which admit anyone, face a confusing array of up to 144 options. You may therefore welcome help choosing the right one, and a survey released this week offers insight.

The annual GTC Medical Aid Survey measures both the value for money you get from options in 11 broad categories, as well as the ability of schemes to sustain that value, from among the 144 options offered by the 23 schemes surveyed. The schemes admit anyone as members, except Profmed, which is restricted to professionals.

Options from Discovery Health, Momentum Health, Makoti Medical Scheme and Sizwe dominate the survey results.

Expert opinion

Jill Larkin, head of healthcare consulting at GTC Healthcare, cautioned against relying solely on the survey to pick the best cover and advised using a qualified healthcare adviser. You first need to establish which of the 11 benefit categories suit your healthcare needs and your finances. They range from the cheapest entry-level and hospital-only options, through the popular options with medical savings accounts to the most expensive comprehensive options.

Factors to consider include:

The level of cover you need for doctors and other healthcare providers who will treat you if you are admitted to hospital;

The level of cover you want for out-of-hospital expenses and how much you can afford to pay from your own pocket; and

The freedom of choice should you want to choose your own hospitals, doctors, pharmacies or other healthcare providers.

The survey compares the contribution rates of each option for what are known as risk benefits. These are benefits covered by the scheme, typically for hospital admissions, major medical expenses and the prescribed minimum benefits that every scheme must by law cover.