Market may drive Reserve Bank 'back to basics'

South Africa has experienced similar volatility in exchange-rate levels and confidence since President Jacob Zuma's abrupt firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015. The political tensions of recent months — including revelations about corruption in the public sector — have only made the situation worse.

Economic prospects are cloudy, much like the economic uncertainty following Botha's speech and the longest recession since World War 2, which lasted from 1989 to 1993.

But Stals said conditions were markedly different, giving him hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

At the time he was appointed, capital had drained out of the economy and foreign reserves were scarce. Inflation skyrocketed to double digits. The Reserve Bank had attempted to quash this by raising the prime lending rate to over 20% for the first time in 1981 and to 25% in 1985.

"Monetary policy objectives were very much directed towards getting inflation down," Stals said.

In 1985 the declining value of the rand pushed debt to 50% of GDP, similar to current levels. The last apartheid debt was only settled in 2001, seven years after apartheid fell.

Today, Stals said, the central bank can afford to be "sympathetic" to the need for growth as it is not faced with the same inflationary pressures.

But he cautioned that "it must not be your first and only main objective that you are going to promote economic growth by creating money [to finance economic growth] ... that is a disaster. It can only end in uncontrollable inflation.

"That is the big danger of giving the Reserve Bank a function to get involved in economic growth as a first objective."

Whenever the stimulation created inflationary pressures the bank had to be free to withdraw immediately and switch to its primary objective of protecting the value of the currency, he said.

Stals said he appreciated the need for the current government to intervene in the economy and market system (given the political past) but "even with very substantial interventions for good political and social reasons, never forget the principles of a market economy ... the invisible hand is going to work. If you apply restrictive measures in the economy, it's going to affect demand and supply."