Buyers court e.tv but fail to win over owners HCI

The owner of e.tv, Hosken Consolidated Investments, has been approached five times by interested buyers over the past year, but CEO Johnny Copelyn says no sale is imminent.

"The answer is a matter of principle," he said in an interview with Business Times.

"Everything we own could be purchased from us at a price. We're not so emotionally wedded to things that the answer is 'no', no matter what [is] offered. [But] I've never seen an offer from anyone that is faintly in line with our expectations for the future of the business."

Copelyn said HCI, which also owns gambling assets, was always in talks with other businesses, including leading mobile operators, about partnership opportunities.

"We've had long-running pilot projects with companies — MTN, Vodacom, the like — for a couple of years now. So it's not like we don't know they're there or they don't know we're there, but so far none of that has really developed into major significance for us."

It is understood that Telkom is one of the companies that has courted HCI for its controlling stake in the free-to-air broadcaster, as telecommunications companies seek to expand their businesses.

For telecoms, the interest in e.tv or any content creator or aggregator is all about deriving revenue from data.

In the US, telecoms company AT&T is acquiring Time Warner, a media and entertainment conglomerate which through its subsidiary Turner Broadcasting owns CNN. It also operates pay-TV channels like HBO and owns film studios.

De Wet Schutte, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said HCI and Remgro had been longtime shareholders in e.tv and had looked at ways to protect the business through the migration to digital terrestrial TV.

"They've come up with the satellite solution and the story is still to play out in the years to come. They are rolling out the satellite boxes at a good rate, so I think e.tv could be a much bigger business in the years ahead, but there's a lot of variables still in the mix."

Telkom spokesman Gugulethu Maqetuka said the group would not say whether it had made an attempt to buy e.tv but noted many telecoms companies had identified content as a strong driver for high-speed broadband adoption. Maqetuka said consumer concerns about expensive data, ease of access to on-demand entertainment platforms, and a TV-watching culture held mobile operators back from aggressively pursuing content distribution.

Media contributes about 7.5% to HCI's Ebitda, compared to more than 70% from hotels, according to Bloomberg data.