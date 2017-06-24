Business

Annuities offer pensioners varied benefits

25 June 2017 - 00:18
Investment-linked living annuity: you choose where to invest your savings and are entitled by law to draw an income of between 2.5% and 17.5% of the capital each year;

Guaranteed or life annuities can be:

Level: the same income for life;

Escalating: the income increases annually by a fixed percentage such as 5% or 6%;

Inflation-linked: the pension increases annually by the rate of inflation;

With-profit: the income increases in line with profits made on the underlying portfolio, which is exposed to equities, bonds, cash and listed property. These annuities have a choice of post-retirement interest rate; the lower the rate, the more aggressive are the investments and the higher your future returns; or

Impaired life: these pay a higher pension to you because you are sick or a smoker, and your life expectancy is lower.

The inflation-linked annuity will pay the lowest income initially but, after inflation, it will overtake the level annuity in terms of the income paid.

Guaranteed annuities can pay your spouse a pension after you die and/or have a guarantee period during which time the pension will be paid (to your heirs should you, the policyholder, die).

