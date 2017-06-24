African states struggle with mining balance

When it comes to regulating Africa's mining industry, resource-rich governments across the continent show little consensus on how much foreign control is acceptable.

The vast supply of mineral resources and foreign investors keen to secure mining rights appear to give governments both comfort and boldness to push the bar higher and impose more controls on the industry.

The impact of tightening the noose around the mining industry from the government's point of view appears justified on the basis that domestic budgetary shortfalls can be plugged by an increase in taxes and royalties from mining operations.

But more importantly, in the eyes of citizens, governments are keen to be seen taking remedial action against legacy injustices, in particular the unequal distribution of wealth from mineral resources.

Andrew Lane, Africa leader for the energy and resources unit at Deloitte, said governments wrestled with the equitable distribution of proceeds to the investor, the host government and the local community.

"I don't think anyone has got it right yet. A lot of the value forgone by investors does not accrue to the intended beneficiaries. There are many reasons for this, such as insufficient understanding of needs, inefficient administration and delivery, and a bit of self-interest."

Industry experts are also of the view that mining, already under stress from a commodity price slump and slower growth in sub-Saharan Africa, can ill-afford regulatory burdens if it is to turn the corner.