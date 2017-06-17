Business

Nasty, brutish and short week on JSE

All Share index was 2.65% lower for the week, its worst weekly performance so far this year

18 June 2017 - 00:47 MAARTEN MITTNER
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

THE JSE All Share index ended a shortened week on a negative note on Thursday, closing 1.28% weaker at 50831.90 points as miners retreated on the new mining charter and Naspers failed to benefit from a trading update.

The index was 2.65% lower for the week, its worst weekly performance so far this year, but is 0.35% up for the year.

"The All Share has been knocked back to its sideways trend after showing promising returns in May," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.

The stipulation in the charter that companies pay 1% of their annual turnover to their 30% BEE structure before any distribution to all shareholders caused locally listed global miners to retreat.

Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN
Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN

Anglo American was 4.89% lower at R163.31, and BHP was 0.98% weaker at R189.16.

Naspers closed 2.20% lower at R2497.87 and lost a weekly 6.9%. Naspers expects annual headline earnings per share to end-March to rise between 4% and 10%.

Lower commodity prices added to the woes in the sector, with the platinum price retreating nearly 1.56% to $921.60/oz. Gold lost 0.5% to $1255/oz.

The recession and the Moody's downgrade kept the JSE on the back foot for most of the week, but on Thursday market sentiment was affected by global events.

The US Federal Reserve's decision to hike rates, and a more hawkish statement, caused risk-off trade towards emerging markets, despite a weaker rand, which usually benefits miners and rand hedges.

Although the Bank of England held rates unchanged, three members of the monetary policy committee voted for a rate hike on a deteriorating inflationary outlook.

The FTSE 100 was weaker in response, and local shares with a bias towards the UK market also lost ground.

The rand lost more than 20c against the dollar as the latter firmed on the Fed's hawkish stance. The Fed envisages another US rate hike this year, and up to three in 2018 as the neutral rate of 3% increasingly comes into play.

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends worst week this year below 51,000 points

Rand, bonds, futures and stocks all end the day lower as US interest-rate increase and latest iteration of Mining Charter send ripples through markets
Markets
2 days ago

Oil edges up but remains near half-year lows as supply overhang weighs

Oil prices edge up but remain near six-month lows, held down by an ongoing supply overhang that persists despite an Opec-led effort to cut production
Markets
1 day ago

Gold hits 3-week low as dollar firms

Gold prices hit a three-week low and are on track for a second weekly fall, dragged down as upbeat US economic data supported the dollar
Markets
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Popular Articles

SIZWE NXEDLANA: Wary consumers in no rush to spend big
Business

Nasty, brutish and short week on JSE
Business

Proudly American - but with a twist of ...
Business

Diddy top of the money pops
Business