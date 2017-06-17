Nasty, brutish and short week on JSE

THE JSE All Share index ended a shortened week on a negative note on Thursday, closing 1.28% weaker at 50831.90 points as miners retreated on the new mining charter and Naspers failed to benefit from a trading update.

The index was 2.65% lower for the week, its worst weekly performance so far this year, but is 0.35% up for the year.

"The All Share has been knocked back to its sideways trend after showing promising returns in May," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.

The stipulation in the charter that companies pay 1% of their annual turnover to their 30% BEE structure before any distribution to all shareholders caused locally listed global miners to retreat.